High school sports roundup for May 3, 2025

Track and Field

Shoreline Invitational
at Shoreline Stadium

Numerous schools including athletes from Edmonds-Woodway and Mountlake Terrace

See individual event results here.

Sunny And 70! Invitational
at Lakewood High School in Arlington

Numerous schools including athletes from Lynnwood and Meadowdale

See individual event results here.

South Sound Classic
At Sparks Stadium in Puyallup

Numerous schools including athletes from Edmonds-Woodway

See individual event results here.

