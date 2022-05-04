High school sports roundup for May 3, 2022

Softball

Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 19-8

Stanwood highlights:

Paige Almanza: grand slam home run

Lynnwood highlights:

Nyree Johnson: 2B, 3B, HR

Malina Holden: 3B

Records (conference and overall): Stanwood 3-8, 5-11; Lynnwood 3-9, 4-12

Lynnwood next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday May 6; 4 p.m.

Everett defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1

Everett hitting highlights:

Riannon Botz: HR

Maddie Prewitt: 2 RBI

Everett pitching highlights:

Taylor Millar: CG, 7 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 2 K

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:

Taylor Pastega: 2 hits

Renee Riggins: 2 hits

Records (conference and overall): Everett 11-1, 14-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-11, 2-15

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Thursday May 5; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Cascade defeated Meadowdale 11-4

No details reported

Records (conference and overall): Cascade 11-1, 13-4; Meadowdale 5-7, 5-11

Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday May 5; 4:30 p.m.

Arlington defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-2

No details reported

Records (conference and overall): Arlington 8-4, 11-5; Mountlake Terrace 4-8, 6-10

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday May 6; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls Tennis

Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-2

Singles:

Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Chloe Lee (K) 4-6, 6-3, 10-5

Riley Beirne (K) defeated Isis Liaw (EW) 6-1, 7-6 (7-5)

Chaitna Deshmukh (K) defeated Maia Ali (EW) 6-0, 6-3

Makana McDonough (K) defeated Kristian Tran (EW) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles:

Diya Patel/Yuri Yang (K) defeated Luisa Cano/Amanda Ly (EW) 6-3, 6-4

Natalie Colobong/Makenna Cook (EW) defeated Jinny Min/Lilly Neumeister (K) 7-5, 6-2

Tori Lunbeck/Margaret Moon (K) defeated Joyce Ho/Natalie Yockey (EW) 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 10-7

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Glacier Peak; Thursday May 5; 3:30 p.m.

Monroe defeated Lynnwood 6-1

Singles:

Elle Greear (M) defeated Kokomi Mott (L) 6-0, 6-1

Sara Skold (M) defeated Vy Bui (L) 6-0, 6-0

Tanisha Segran (M) defeated Lia Addisu (L) 6-3, 6-2

Dione Vongphuthonge (M) defeated Caitlin Weeks (L) 6-0, 6-2

Doubles:

Izzy Kindle/Janette Garcia (M) defeated Odgerel Altangerel/Hannah Douglas (L) 7-5, 6-6 (7-5)

Sydney Navarro/Cassidy Johnson (L) defeated Presley Norton/Lydia Mehl (M) 6-2, 3-6, 10-8

Karisa Martin/Piper Newhouse (M) defeated Semhal Beyer/Kalyani Blackwell (L) 6-2, 6-0

Lynnwood next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday May 4; 4 p.m. at Gateway Middle School

Cascade vs Mountlake Terrace

No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday May 5; 3:30 p.m. at Totem Middle School

Meadowdale vs Stanwood- postponed

Meadowdale next match: vs Everett; Thursday May 5; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Boys Soccer

Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 1-0

Lynnwood goal scorer:

Ali Alzeer

Lynnwood goalkeeper:

Keegan Durant

Records (conference and overall): Lynnwood 7-7-1, 7-8-1; 3-11-1, 3-12-1

Lynnwood next game: District play-in game vs Cascade; Thursday May 5; Time and location to be determines

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-2

No details reported

Records (conference and overall): Shorecrest 15-0, 16-0; Edmonds-Woodway 11-3-1, 11-3-2;

Edmonds-Woodway next game: District playoff game vs Snohomish or Shorewood; Saturday May 7; time to be determined at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 3-1

No details reported

Records (conference and overall): Shorewood 10-4-1, 11-4-1; Meadowdale 3-10-2, 3-11-2

Meadowdale’s season is over

Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-1

No details reported

Records (conference and overall): Archbishop Murphy 10-4-1, 10-4-1; Mountlake Terrace 3-11-1, 3-12-1

Mountlake Terrace’s season is over

Girls Golf

Cedarcrest/Lynnwood/Shorewood at Jackson Park Golf Course

No details reported

Lynnwood next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday May 5; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

