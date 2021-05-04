High school sports roundup for May 3, 2021

Baseball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 1-0

Winning Pitcher: Tyler Song

Tyler Song and Dominic Kim combined for a four-hit shutout and the Hawks won for the seventh time in their last eight games. Hawks pitchers have thrown shutouts in three of their past five games.

Song pitched four innings, allowing three hits, two walks and five strikeouts. Kim pitched the final three innings, allowing one hit and walking one with five strikeouts.

Cody Snow scored the game’s only run and Ryan Cacatian walked twice and had two stolen bases for the Hawks.

Records: Mountlake Terrace 7-3; Shorecrest 2-9

Mountlake Terrace next game; vs Meadowdale; Wednesday May 5; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 8-5

Winning Pitcher: Brody Bluhm

Brody Bluhm throw four and two-thirds innings of solid relief, picking up the win as Meadowdale overcame a 4-2 deficit to defeat Shorewood 8-5. Bluhm also contributed at the plate with an RBI single. Parker Cumberland scored three runs, a triple and an RBI. Tyler Brummitt, Dalton Long and Malikhi Emery-Henderson also added RBI singles as the Mavericks improved their season record to 6-5.

Records: Meadowdale 6-5; Shorewoood 4-7

Meadowdale next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday May 5; 4 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 15-8

Winning Pitcher: Mason Lane

Highlights

Lynnwood Pitching:

Mason Lane 4 IP, 2 ER

Lynnwood Hitting:

Mason Lane 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI

Blake Tablazon 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI

Thomas McMahon 1-2, 2B, 3 RBI, 1 SB

Jace Hampson 2-4, 3 RBI, 1 SB

Leyon Camantigue 2-4, 3 RBI, 1 SB

Records: Lynnwood 6-4; Cedarcrest 3-7

Lynnwood next game: at Cedarcrest; Tuesday May 4; 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Mariner defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-1

Mariner Goal Scorers:

– Claudio Emanuel 3 goals

– Pedro Martinez

Mountlake Terrace Goal Scorer:

– Finn Harvey

Records: Mariner 5-2-2; Mountlake Terrace 0-7

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Kamiak; Wednesday May 5; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1

Shorecrest Goal Scorers:

– Mason Dougherty

– Gavin Vanden Berg

Edmonds-Woodway Goal Scorer:

– Jack Carden

Records: Shorecrest 8-0; Edmonds-Woodway 3-1-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday May 5; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 3-2

Shorewood goal scorers:

– Blaise Clapper

– Konoa’a Borremeo

– Angel Lina

Records: Shorewood 6-2-1; Meadowdale 4-4-1

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday May 5; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 7-2

Lynnwood Goal Scorers:

– Allan Rodriguez

– Edgar Olivas

Records: Kamiak 7-2; Lynnwood 1-7-1

Lynnwood next game: vs Kamiak; Monday May 3; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Softball

Mariner defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0

Winning Pitcher: Alexis Slater

Highlights

Mariner Pitching:

Alexis Slater 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 14 K

Mariner Hitting:

Jaden Gaguscas 2-3

Mackenzie Graham 1-3, 2 R

Sarah Angelos 1-3, 1 R, 1 SB

Danika Molisani 2-3, 2B, 1 SB, 2 RBI

Edmonds-Woodway Pitching:

Hazel Mills 6 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Edmonds-Woodway Hitting:

Annika Forseth 2-3, 2B

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 7-4; Mariner 6-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday May 5; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Tennis

Mountlake Terrace defeated Mariner 4-1

Matches shortened due to rain, no individual scores reported.

Edmonds-Woodway at Shorecrest – postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday

Shorewood at Meadowdale- postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday

Lynnwood at Kamiak- postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday

— Compiled by Steve Willits