High school sports roundup for May 28, 2021

Boys Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 53-12

106- Double forfeit; 113- Sam Terperinas (MT) pinned AP Tran (EW) 0:47; 120- Double forfeit; 126- Abishai Gounder (MT) won by forfeit; 132- Baylor Denkinger (EW) decision over Arun Khou (MT) 9-3; 138- Jacob Pahre (EW) pinned Jack Bode (MT) 1:59; 145- Reece LeCompte (EW) decision over James Fletcher (MT) 11-2; 152- George Quintans (EW) pinned Tyler Ekse (MT) 1:17; 160- Brendan Baldock (EW) pinned Jacob Arevalo (MT) 1:05; 170- Liam Fitting (EW) decision over Koby Sedy (MT) 15-2; 182- Justus Whittaker (EW) pinned Garret Stockl (MT) 0:22; 195- Alex Rapelje (EW) pinned Eddie Dodgin (MT) 0:57; 220- Evan Gibbs (EW) pinned Mason Michlitch (MT) 0:39; 285- George Kartano (EW) pinned Gryphon Aman (MT) 1:20

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 31-27

No details reported

Records: Meadowdale 3-2; Lynnwood 2-4

Meadowdale next match: at Marysville Getchell; Tuesday June 1; 7 p.m.

Lynnwood next match: vs Cedarcrest; Tuesday June 1; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 59-57 (ot)

Meadowdale scorers: Kaisha Stark 14, Fatoumata Jaiteh 13, Jenaly Gabriel 8, Jordan Leith 8, Ava Powell 8, Avery Jordan 3, McKenna Kuecker 3, Gia Powell 2

Lynnwood scorers: Mia Jones 18, Kayla Lorenz 10, Dina Yonas 10, Aniya Hooker 10, Gisselle Garcia 4, Faith Roberts 3, Sarah McArthur 2

Records: Meadowdale 3-3; Lynnwood 3-2

Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday June 3; 7:15 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: at Cedarcrest; Tuesday June 1; 8 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 52-47

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Mya Davis 13, Mya Sheffield 12, Kaiya Beavin 9, Lindsey Ho 9, Maile Armstrong 3, Cameron Dunn 3, Ainsley Ward 3

Edmonds-Woodway top scorers: Nya Deng 17, Hazel Mills 13, Halle Waram 10, Melia Plumis 2, Ella Wallace 2, Melanie Walsh 2, Kaddy Kongira 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-1; Edmonds-Woodway 2-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday June 1; 6 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday June 1; 7:15 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits