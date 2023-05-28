High school sports roundup for May 26-27, 2023

Softball
State tournament, double elimination
Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey
Round of 16 on Friday, May 26
Mount Spokane defeated Mountlake Terrace 13-12
Consolation bracket
Heritage defeated Mountlake Terrace 12-3
Boys tennis
State Tournament
at the Vancouver Tennis Center in Vancouver
Singles:
4th Place: Steven Anderson of Edmonds-Woodway
Round of 16- defeated Kevin Kim of Mountainview 2-0 sets
Quarterfinals- lost to Vincent Yang of Lakeside 0-2
Consolation bracket- defeated Cade Strickland of Snohomish 2-0
4th Place Match- defeated Gian Manhas of Mercer Island 2-0 (6-4, 6-3)
8th Place: Russell Anderson of Edmonds-Woodway
Round of 16- lost to Dima Pankov of West Seattle 0-2 sets
Consolation bracket- defeated Kai Junior of Central Kitsap 2-0
Consolation bracket- defeated Johnny Wood of River Ridge 2-0
5th Place Match- lost to Rahul Sundaresan of Lakeside 0-2
Doubles:
7th Place: Grant Oliver and Nalu Akiona of Edmonds-Woodway
Round of 16- defeated M. Bryant and B. Payopay of Lincoln (Tacoma) 2-1 sets
Quarterfinals- lost to B. Oaksmith and B. Cannon of Seattle Prep 0-2
Consolation bracket- defeated Jude Wilcox and Armon Mkrtychev of Edmonds-Woodway 2-0
4th Place Match- lost to J. Yim and Z. Tan of Lakeside (Seattle) 0-2
Did Not Place: Jude Wilcox and Armon Mkrtychev of Edmonds-Woodway
Round of 16- defeated R. Coovert and H. Vicente of Gig Harbor 2-1 sets
Quarterfinals- lost to N. Pearlman and B. Chew of Mercer Island 0-2
Consolation bracket- lost to Grant Oliver and Nalu Akiona of Edmonds-Woodway 0-2
Girls tennis
State tournament
at the Vancouver Tennis Center in Vancouver
Did Not Place: Paige Oliver of Edmonds-Woodway
Round of 16- defeated Michelle Nuguyen of North Thurston 2-0 sets
Quarterfinals- lost to Julia Zhang of Interlake 0-2
Consolation- lost to Emily Lin of Shorewood 1-2
Boys soccer
3A state semifinals
at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup
Semifinals on Friday, May 26
Lincoln (Seattle) defeated Edmonds-Woodway 6-1
Edmonds-Woodway goal: Kincaid Sund
3rd/4th place game on Saturday, May 27
Lakeside (Seattle) defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1
Isaac Parreno scored a goal on an assist from Ben Hanson but it wasn’t enough as Edmonds-Woodway closed out its season with a fourth- place finish at the 3A state tournament. The Warriors’ overall record for the season was 18-3-2 and it was only the second time since the school merger in 1990 that the boys soccer team made it to the state semifinals.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.