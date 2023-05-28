High school sports roundup for May 26-27, 2023

Softball

State tournament, double elimination

Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey

Round of 16 on Friday, May 26

Mount Spokane defeated Mountlake Terrace 13-12

Consolation bracket

Heritage defeated Mountlake Terrace 12-3

Boys tennis

State Tournament

at the Vancouver Tennis Center in Vancouver

Singles:

4th Place: Steven Anderson of Edmonds-Woodway

Round of 16- defeated Kevin Kim of Mountainview 2-0 sets

Quarterfinals- lost to Vincent Yang of Lakeside 0-2

Consolation bracket- defeated Cade Strickland of Snohomish 2-0

4th Place Match- defeated Gian Manhas of Mercer Island 2-0 (6-4, 6-3)

8th Place: Russell Anderson of Edmonds-Woodway

Round of 16- lost to Dima Pankov of West Seattle 0-2 sets

Consolation bracket- defeated Kai Junior of Central Kitsap 2-0

Consolation bracket- defeated Johnny Wood of River Ridge 2-0

5th Place Match- lost to Rahul Sundaresan of Lakeside 0-2

Doubles:

7th Place: Grant Oliver and Nalu Akiona of Edmonds-Woodway

Round of 16- defeated M. Bryant and B. Payopay of Lincoln (Tacoma) 2-1 sets

Quarterfinals- lost to B. Oaksmith and B. Cannon of Seattle Prep 0-2

Consolation bracket- defeated Jude Wilcox and Armon Mkrtychev of Edmonds-Woodway 2-0

4th Place Match- lost to J. Yim and Z. Tan of Lakeside (Seattle) 0-2

Did Not Place: Jude Wilcox and Armon Mkrtychev of Edmonds-Woodway

Round of 16- defeated R. Coovert and H. Vicente of Gig Harbor 2-1 sets

Quarterfinals- lost to N. Pearlman and B. Chew of Mercer Island 0-2

Consolation bracket- lost to Grant Oliver and Nalu Akiona of Edmonds-Woodway 0-2

Girls tennis

State tournament

at the Vancouver Tennis Center in Vancouver

Did Not Place: Paige Oliver of Edmonds-Woodway

Round of 16- defeated Michelle Nuguyen of North Thurston 2-0 sets

Quarterfinals- lost to Julia Zhang of Interlake 0-2

Consolation- lost to Emily Lin of Shorewood 1-2

Boys soccer

3A state semifinals

at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup

Semifinals on Friday, May 26

Lincoln (Seattle) defeated Edmonds-Woodway 6-1

Edmonds-Woodway goal: Kincaid Sund

3rd/4th place game on Saturday, May 27

Lakeside (Seattle) defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1

Isaac Parreno scored a goal on an assist from Ben Hanson but it wasn’t enough as Edmonds-Woodway closed out its season with a fourth- place finish at the 3A state tournament. The Warriors’ overall record for the season was 18-3-2 and it was only the second time since the school merger in 1990 that the boys soccer team made it to the state semifinals.

— Compiled by Steve Willits