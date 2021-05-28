High school sports roundup for May 26, 2021

Girls Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 65-35

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Mya Davis 13, Mya Sheffield 12, Kaiya Beavin 11, Cameron Dunn 11, Maile Armstrong 6, Lindsey Ho 4, Jayden Asbury 3, Ainsley Ward 3, Sierra Sonko 2

Shorecrest scorers: Jordan Tikalsky 12, Ava Calpe 5, Jacelyn Shea 5, Romy Nevens 4, Ruby Pierce 4, Michaela Dodge 3, Kate Reader 2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-1; Shorecrest 0-5

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday May 28; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 56-44

Edmonds-Woodway top scorers: Kaddy Kongira 19, Halle Waram 15, Melia Plumis 8, Hazel Mills 6, Nya Deng 4, Melanie Walsh 3, Ella Wallace 1

Cedarcrest scorers: Kat Townley 18, Ava Erhardt 10, Rose Carlson 6, Ava LaPorte 5, Grace McKenzie 5

Records Edmonds-Woodway 2-3; Cedarcrest 3-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday May 28; 7:15 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Shorewood 62-32

Lynnwood scorers: Aniya Hooker 14, Dina Yonas 14, Mia Jones 12, Sarah McArthur 8, Kayla Lorenz 7, Mataya Canada 3, Nyree Johnson 2, Tamara Lukic 2

Shorewood scorers: Symone Pease 10, Kate Evans 8, Joy Brandenstein 6, Brynn Morrison 5, Mia Battle 2, Molly McGeoy 1

Records: Lynnwood 3-1; Shorewood3-3

Lynnwood next game: at Meadowdale; Friday May 28; 7:15 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 50-45

Archbishop Murphy top scorers: Taylor Reed 22, Taylor Campbell 20

Meadowdale top scorers: Fatoumata Jaiteh 12, Gia Powell 10

Records Archbishop Murphy 6-0; Meadowdale 2-3

Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday May 28; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Boys Wrestling

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 51-30

106- Kaiju Fergerson (SC) won by forfeit; 113- Seraphim Treperinas (MT) pinned George Fernandez (SC) 4:03; 120- Joseph Martinez (SC) won by forfeit; 126- Abishai Gounder (MT) won by forfeit; 132- Jack Bode (MT) won by forfeit; 138- Thomas Rhodes (SC) pinned Arun Khou 1:05 (MT); 145- Tyler Ekse (MT) pinned Jasper Brown (SC) 0:30; 152- James Fletcher (MT) pinned Matthew Curtis (SC) 1:20; 160- Peter Grimm (SC) pinned Jacob Arevalo (MT) 0:49; 170- Koby Sedy (MT) decision over Max Rutledge (SC) 6-0; 182- Garrett Halcomb-Stockl (MT) won by forfeit; 195- Edward Dodgin (MT) pinned Jacob Smith (SC) 4:29; 220- Mason Michlitch (MT) won by forfeit; 285- Elyjah Schultz (SC) pinned Gryphon Aman (MT) 0:30

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-1; Shorecrest 2-2

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday May 28; 7 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 40-36

106- Double forfeit; 113- Philipe Ban (L) won by forfeit; 120- Clayton Elder (SW) won by forfeit; 126- Bryan Nunez (L) won by forfeit; 132- Quincy Laflin (SW) won by forfeit; 138- Henry Poetzl (SW) won by forfeit; 145- Kaden Myers (L) pinned Liam Gallagher (SW) 1:06; 152- Isaac Van Horn (SW) pinned Timothy Johann 0:38; 160- Nate Wilder (L) pinned Addison Brueck 1:50; 170- Alberto Solano (SW) pinned Coty Green (L) 1:22; 182- Noel Gougouehi (L) won by forfeit; 195- Hunter Tibodeau (SW) pinned Isaac Hernandez 3:56; 220- Max Null (SW) decision over Dylan White 12-1; 285- Elisha Abuhanna (L) pinned Milan Johnson (SW) 2:53

Records: Shorewood 4-2; Lynnwood 2-3

Lynnwood next match: vs Meadowdale; Friday May 28; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale-Archbishop Murphy

No details reported

Meadowdale next match: at Lynnwood; Friday May 28; 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Mountlake Terrace vs Mariner (at Lynnwood Pool)

No details reported

Mountlake next meet: vs Meadowdale; Thursday June 3; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

— Compiled by Steve Willits