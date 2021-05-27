High school sports roundup for May 25, 2021

Boys Basketball

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 56-54

Shorecrest scorers: Elijah Johnson 28, Newton Pepple 13, Kai Cannady 6, Hayden Bohag 5, Devon Nehring 2, Keaine Silimon 2

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Robbie Baringer 14, Jace Breakfield 13, Jeffrey Anyimah 10, Vito Mkrtychyan 6, Adison Mattix 4, Tigran Mkrtychyan 3, Jai Nath 2, Trazz Pepper 2

Records: Shorecrest 4-0; Mountlake Terrace 4-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday May 27; 7:15 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 67-62

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Adonai Daniel 24, Jacob Gabler 9, Gibby Marshall-Inman 9, Ben Hanson 8, Dillon Runsdorff 6, Steele Swinton 4, Steven Warren 3, Makanakealoha Apio 2, Ruot Deng 2

Cedarcrest scorers: Kian Pegueros-Warren 26, Mason Pudwill 12, Nate Hoyer 11, Kyle Stupfel 4, Tyler Hampton 3, Lleyton Bergstrom 2, Chester Brackebusch 2, Hayden Cook 2

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-4; Cedarcrest 2-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday May 27; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 80-57

Archbishop Murphy scorers: Zac Ingle 17, Lukas Doyle 16, JT Clymer 12, Ben Snider 9, Bailey Harmon 8, Tanner Ingle 7, Kai Lewis 4, Caden Galbrath 3, Aaron Owens 3, Luke Blachly 1

Meadowdale: Leo Baquian 19, Louis Gallagher 12, Jeremy Kim 8, Aiden Bloomquist 6, Naod Alemu 3, Isaac Braxton 3, Caleb Abreham 2, Drake Budinick 2, Matthew Hipke 2,

Records: Archbishop-Murphy 5-1; Meadowdale 0-5

Meadowdale next game: at Lynnwood; Thursday May 27; 7:15 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 45-43

No details reported

Records: Shorewood; Lynnwood 1-4

Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Thursday May 27; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Wrestling

Girls Scramble Match at Mariner High School, featuring 13 schools.

Results of Edmonds School District wrestlers:

Emily Reed (Edmonds-Woodway freshman)

1st match win by fall in first period

2nd match loss by fall in 2nd period

Hope Ambachew (Mountlake Terrace junior)

1st match win by fall in 1st period

2nd match loss by fall in 2nd period

Kimberly Dinh (Meadowdale junior)

1st match loss by fall in 1st period

2nd match loss by fall in 2nd period

Sydney Vasile (Meadowdale junior)

1st match loss by fall in 1st period

2nd match win by fall in 2nd period

Sophia Vasile (Meadowdale freshman)

1st match win by fall in 1st period

2nd match loss by fall in 2nd period.

Next wrestling scramble match: Thursday May 27; 6 p.m. at Marysville Pilchuck High School

Boys Swimming

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 108-62

200 medley relay- Shorewood (Ben Allen, Brian Nguyen, Ethan Cunningham, Lake Mueller) 1:49.86

200 freestyle- Kurt Lumbera (S) 2:01.73

200 individual medley- Elijah Milan (L) 2:09.22

50 freestyle- Adrian Seeber (L) 24.30

100 butterfly- Elijah Milan (L) 58.62

100 freestyle- John Beres (S) 54.37

500 freestyle- Nolan Tyler (L) 5:30.35

200 freestyle relay- Lynnwood (Titus Yu, Sylas Green, Elijah Milan, Adrian Seeber) 1:40.28

100 backstroke- Ben Allen (S) 59.89

100 breaststroke- Seaton Sanders (S) 1:16.78

400 freestyle relay- Shorewood (Ben Allen, Kurt Lumbera, Lake Mueller, John Beres) 3:44.57

Records: Lynnwood 2-1

Lynnwood next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday June 1; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

