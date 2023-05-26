High school sports roundup for May 23-24, 2023

May 23-24

Girls Golf

State Championship

at The Golf Club at Hawks Prairie-Woodlands in Lacey

Top 5 Team Scores:

1. Bellevue +46

2. Liberty +114

3. Stadium +143

T4. Gig Harbor +145

T4. Roosevelt +145

Top 5 Individual Scores:

1. Jillian Hui, Southridge +1

2. Nicole Koong, Eastside Catholic +2

3. Audrey Park, Liberty +5

4. Berenice Stolte, Bellevue +7

5. Tatum Otto, Bellevue +8

Edmonds School District Golfers:

T 48. Alison Dumo, Mountlake Terrace +44

Edmonds School District Golfers that participated but missed the cut after Day 1 (18 round score):

Siv Noora Wolter, Meadowdale 98

Rachel Reitz, Meadowdale 100

Chih-Ling Chao, Lynnwood 101

Kate Sabarillo, Meadowdale 105

Kari Petterson, Meadowdale 107

Boys Golf State Championship- May 23 and May 24

at Indian Summer Golf & Country Club in Olympia

Top 5 Team Scores:

1. Mead +25

2. Mountain View +40

3. Bishop Blanchet +45

4. Gig Harbor +48

5. Roosevelt +53

Top 5 Individual Scores: