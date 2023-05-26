High school sports roundup for May 23-24, 2023

May 23-24
Girls Golf
State Championship
at The Golf Club at Hawks Prairie-Woodlands in Lacey
Top 5 Team Scores:
1. Bellevue +46
2. Liberty +114
3. Stadium +143
T4. Gig Harbor +145
T4. Roosevelt +145
Top 5 Individual Scores:
1. Jillian Hui, Southridge +1
2. Nicole Koong, Eastside Catholic +2
3. Audrey Park, Liberty +5
4. Berenice Stolte, Bellevue +7
5. Tatum Otto, Bellevue +8
Edmonds School District Golfers:
T 48. Alison Dumo, Mountlake Terrace +44
Edmonds School District Golfers that participated but missed the cut after Day 1 (18 round score):
Siv Noora Wolter, Meadowdale 98
Rachel Reitz, Meadowdale 100
Chih-Ling Chao, Lynnwood 101
Kate Sabarillo, Meadowdale 105
Kari Petterson, Meadowdale 107
Boys Golf State Championship- May 23 and May 24
at Indian Summer Golf & Country Club in Olympia
Top 5 Team Scores:
1. Mead +25
2. Mountain View +40
3. Bishop Blanchet +45
4. Gig Harbor +48
5. Roosevelt +53
Top 5 Individual Scores:
1. Baylor Larrabee, Ferndale -2
T2. Calvin Cakarnis, Liberty +1
T2. Max Herendeen, Bishop Blanchet +1
4. Conrad Chisman, Stanwood +3
T5. Bradley Mulder, Mead +4
T5. Benjamin Mulder, Mead +4
Edmonds School District Golfers that participated but missed the cut after Day 1 (18 round scores):
Floyd Villanueva, Meadowdale 83
Jaxon Dubiel, Mountlake Terrace 105
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.