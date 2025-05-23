High school sports roundup for May 21, 2025

Track and Field

3A Northwest District 1 Championships

at Shorewood Stadium Wednesday, May 21

Day 1 Results

Current girls team scores:

1. Shorecrest 46

2. Shorewood 41

3. Snohomish 38

4. Oak Harbor 36

5. Stanwood 31

6. Mountlake Terrace 29

7. Edmonds-Woodway 25

8. Sedro-Woolley 16

9. Lynnwood 12

10. Mount Vernon 10

11. Meadowdale 9

12. Monroe 8

13. Ferndale 6

14. Everett 5

15. Marysville Getchell 0

Edmonds School District Top 5 event finishers:

100 Meters

2nd place- Allison Mervin, Mountlake Terrace 12.37

400 Meters

3rd place- Aliah Karl, Edmonds-Woodway 59.77

4th place- Aubrianna Sadler, Meadowdale 59.94

5th place- Rayna Halloran, Edmonds-Woodway 1:01.19

1600 Meters

5th place- Marley Maquiling, Meadowdale 5:14.97

100 Meter Hurdles

1st place- Brynlee Dubiel, Mountlake Terrace 14.87

4 x 200 Meter Relay

4th place- Edmonds-Woodway (Jane Miceli, Rayna Halloran, Brooklyn Steiner, Aliah Karl) 1:44.94

Discus

1st place- Ena Dodik, Lynnwood 131-0

Pole Vault

5th place- Emily Rust, Edmonds-Woodway 9-3

Long Jump

1st place- Allison Mervin, Mountlake Terrace 18-4

Current boys team scores:

1. Snohomish 51

2. Shorewood 44

3. Mount Vernon 37

4. Edmonds-Woodway 31

5. Stanwood 30

T6. Sedro-Woolley 26

T6. Monroe 26

T8. Shorecrest 18

T8. Meadowdale 18

10. Oak Harbor 10

11. Everett 7

12. Ferndale 6

13. Mountlake Terrace 5

14. Marysville Getchell 3

15. Lynnwood 0

Edmonds School District Top 5 event finishers:

100 Meters

5th place- Noah Ushikubo, Edmonds-Woodway 11.13

400 Meters

1st place- Brian Mills, Meadowdale 50.29

2nd place- C.J. Rawls, Meadowdale 51.03

1600 Meters

5th place- Mason Kempf, Edmonds-Woodway 4:21.93

Shot Put

2nd place- Nicholas Manz, Edmonds-Woodway 49-8.75

Javelin

2nd place- Jaxon Pontak, Edmonds-Woodway 169-4

High Jump

5th place- Buddy Frank, Mountlake Terrace 5-10

Long Jump

3rd place- Kahlil Richards, Edmonds-Woodway 20-3.75

See all Day 1 event results here.

Boys Golf

3A State Championship May 20 and May 21

Creek at Qualchan Golf Course (Spokane)

Top individual scores (two-day totals):

Calvin Cakamis, Liberty (Renton) 142

T2. Grady Millar, Mountain View 143

T2. Lucas Williams, Ballard 143

T4. Theo Snyder, Gig Harbor 144

T4. Rowan Gerron, Bellevue 144

T6. Alex Harwood, Mercer Island 145

T6. Teigen Brill, North Central 145

T8. Jameson Hatch, Bellarmine Prep 146

T8. Jack Besecker, Mercer Island 147

Ryan Howe, Cheney 147

Edmonds School District state golfer:

T 22. Floyd Vallanueva, Meadowdale 154

Top team scores:

Mercer Island 605 Bellevue 607 Cheney 613 Bellarmine Prep 617 Mountain View 624 Gig Harbor 625 Eastside Catholic 630 Seattle Prep 644

Girls Golf

3A State Championships May 20 and May 21

Indian Canyon Golf Course (Spokane)

Top individual scores (two-day totals):

Alyssa Rigby, Mountain View 141 Tatum Otto, Bellevue 142 Carly Ikei, Gig Harbor 149

T4. Esther Yu, Auburn Mountainview 153

T4. Lexie Mahler, White River 153

Audrey Park, Liberty 154

T7. Anna Duerr, Capital 158

T7. Catherine Jang, Bellevue 158

Kenley Taylor, Silas 159

T10. Brianna Nguyen, Interlake 161

T10. Myla Louch, Gig Harbor 161

Edmonds School District two-day golfer:

T 43. Kari Petterson, Meadowdale 184

Edmonds School District golfers that missed the cut after Day 1:

Lindsay Curtis, Edmonds-Woodway 98

Samarra Smith, Meadowdale 104

Gwen Farrow, Meadowdale 126

Grace Lee, Meadowdale 126

Top team scores: