High school sports roundup for May 2-3, 2024

Thursday, May 2

Boys Soccer

(District Tournament Play-in games, winner advances to double elimination quarterfinals, losing team’s season is over):

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0

No details reported

Records: Lynnwood 8-6-3; Mountlake Terrace 6-7-4

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood in District quarterfinals; Saturday, May 4; 1 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Mountlake Terrace season is over

Arlington defeated Meadowdale 3-2

No details reported

Records: Arlington 10-5-2; Meadowdale 4-9-4

Arlington next game: at Mount Vernon; Saturday, May 4; 6 p.m.

Meadowdale season is over

Girls Golf

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 182-195

at Lynnwood Golf Course

Top individual scores:

1. Kari Petterson (M) 40

2. Rachel Reitz (M) 42

3. Mailie Lee (S) 46

T4. Monica Bentley (S) 49

T4. Sienna Davis (S) 49

T6. Gwen Farrow (M) 50

T6. Grace Lee (M) 50

8. Maisy Frederick (S) 51

9. Maija Jinnerman (M) 59

10. Sammara Smith (M) 63

11. Mayze Tye (S) 67

Boys Golf

Edmonds-Woodway/Lynnwood/Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace/Shorecrest/Shorewood

No results reported

Girls Tennis

Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-2

Singles:

Katarina Moye (MT) defeated Meiweya Amazona (AM) 6-1, 6-0

Shan Camarillo (AM) defeated Fiorella Diaz (MT) 6-1, 6-0

Jackie Fairbanks (AM) defeated Heran Legesse (MT) 6-3, 6-1

Thea Seckinger (AM) defeated Anna Elseberry (MT) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles:

Ava Faulk/Afomia Thodos (AM) defeated Ninjin Naranbaatar/Tramanh Ho (MT) 7-5, 7-5

Abey Setala/Jenna Oh (MT) defeated Fernanda Lopez/Posey Kilby (AM) 6-2, 6-0

Kamdyn Latta/Jules Rioja (AM) defeated Camden Curtis/Jaya Dean (MT) 6-3, 6-0

Mountlake Terrace regular season has concluded, District tournament begins next week

Cascade defeated Lynnwood 6-1

Singles:

Sophia Manabat (C) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 6-0, 6-3

Yasmina Drissy (C) defeated Vy Bui (L) 6-2, 6-2

Sophia Thigpen (C) defeated Kaitlyn Lopez (L) 6-1, 6-2

Adeline Tran (L) defeated Audri Everett (C) 6-4, 2-6, 12-10

Doubles:

Elena Scordagmaglia/Lauren Bogne (C) defeated Ava Barias/Davina Loekito (L) 6-2, 6-0

Ania Porte/Eva Wagner (C) defeated Venus Hernandez/Maggie Hasedehl (L) 7-5, 6-1

Inessa Dmitruk/Malya Mao (C) defeated Melissa Mai/Victoria Turaugan (L) 6-1, 6-1

Softball

Cedarcrest defeated Lynnwood 13-5

Lynnwood hitting:

Nyree Johnson: two doubles and a home run

Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest 7-6, 11-7; Lynnwood 2-11, 6-13

Lynnwood next game: vs Everett; Monday, May 6; 6 p.m. at Lincoln Field

Friday May 3

Track and Field

Edmonds School District Championships

Girls team scores:

1. Edmonds-Woodway 189

2. Meadowdale 146

3. Mountlake Terrace 103

4. Lynnwood 89

Boys team scores:

1. Edmonds-Woodway 201

2. Meadowdale 136

3. Mountlake Terrace 118

4. Lynnwood 55

Click below to see event results:

www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/521015/results/all

Next meet:

3A Wesco South League Championships: Wednesday, May 8 and Friday, May 10 at Edmonds Woodway High School

Softball

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 10-0 (5 innings)

The Mavericks pulled away on Senior Night (celebrating seniors Mia Cantu and Analise Griffiths) with a seven-run third inning.

Meadowdale pitching:

Jaeden Sajec: 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, BB, 2 K

Olivia Feistel: 3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, K

Meadowdale hitting:

Madison Mitchell: 2 for 2, BB, 2B, HR, 3 R, 2 RBI

Olivia Feistel: 1 for 2, BB, R, RBI

Mia Cantu: 1 for 3, R, 2 RBI

Hallie Weeks: 1 for 3, 2 RBI

Peyton Fry: 1 for 3, R, RBI

Mackenzie Kim: 1 for 1, BB, R

Jaeden Sajec: 2 BB, 2 R

Hailey Bernards: BB, R, RBI

Analise Griffiths: BB, R

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Della Glover: 2 hits

Ellie Gilbert: 2 hits

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 10-4, 12-7; Mountlake Terrace 6-8, 6-13

Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, May 6; 4 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, May 7; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 14-4 (5 innings)

Shorewood hitting:

Lillian Perrault: 4 for 5, 2B

Shorewood pitching:

Emma Kellum: 8 K

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 7-7, 11-9; Edmonds-Woodway 4-9, 5-11

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Monday, May 6; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Tennis

Everett defeated Lynnwood 5-2

Singles:

Emilia Regan Bone (E) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 6-4, 5-7, 10-5

Dalia Cruz (E) defeated Odku Altangesel (L) 6-3, 6-3

Ava Barias (L) defeated Sienna Kuehn (E) 6-4, 3-6, 10-6

Adeline Tran (L) defeated Rosella Stilwell (E) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles:

Aimelie Hovde-Girard/Avery Nasin (E) defeated Vy Buy/Aya Nakano (L) 6-3, 6-1

Linnea Hogan/Angelina Moiseyev (E) defeated Leah Kibuta/Adrianna Safarova (L) 6-3, 2-6, 10-5

Dillon Sparling/Savannah Hopkins (E) defeated Maggie Hesedahl/Venus Hernandez (L) 6-2, 6-0

Lynnwood’s regular season is over. District tournament coming up next week.

— Compiled by Steve Willits