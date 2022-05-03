High school sports roundup for May 2, 2022 — plus April 30 track results

Boys Golf

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 181-188

at Jackson Park Golf Course; Par 36

Top Five Finishers:

1. Bjorn Whitelaw (EW) 42

T2. Connor Wakefield (S) 43

T2. Keaine Silimon (S) 43

4. Jude Whitelaw (EW) 46

5. Aly Patwa (S) 47

Edmonds-Woodway next tournament: 3A District 1 Boys Golf Championship; Monday May 16; 11 a.m. at Legion Memorial Golf Course

Girls Golf

Archbishop Murphy vs Meadowdale at Lynnwood Golf Course

No details reported

Meadowdale next tournament: vs Cedarcrest and Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday May 5; 3 p.m. at Blue Heron Golf Course, Carnation

Softball

Lake Washington defeated Lynnwood 14-0

No details reported

Records: Lake Washington 15-2; Lynnwood 4-11

Lynnwood next game: at Lake Washington; Monday May 2; 5:30 p.m.

Arlington defeated Edmonds-Woodway 14-4

No details reported

Records (conference and overall): Arlington 7-4, 10-5; Edmonds-Woodway 1-10, 2-14

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Arlington; Monday May 2; 4 p.m.

Track & Field

Lynnwood boys won the 21-team Track and Field Invitational at Lakewood April 30.

Lakewood Sunny and 70! Invitational

Lakewood High School, Arlington

Girls Team Scores:

1. Kamiak 98

2. North Kitsap 75.5

3. King’s 75

4. Meadowdale 74

T5. Jackson 47

T5. Sehome 47

7. Snohomish 46

8. Lynnwood 45.5

9. Cedarcrest 44.2

10. Meridian 37.2

11. Mountlake Terrace 33

12. South Whidbey 21.5

13. Lakewood 18

14. Everett 17.5

15. Blaine 16.2

T16. Granite Falls 14

T16. Ingraham 14

T16. Cascade 14

19. Bellingham 11

20. Coupeville 10

21. Cedar Park Christian 3

Girls Individual Events (Edmonds School District Top 5 finishes):

100 Meters: 1. Tresley Love (Meadowdale) 12.94

200 Meters: 1. Tresley Love (Meadowdale) 26.18

400 Meters: 3. Aubrianna Sadler (Medowdale) 1:02.93

100 Hurdles: 5. Caroline Vo (Lynnwood) 17.96

4 x 100 Relay: 1. Lynnwood (MyKenzie Raney, Emily Lane, Alayjah Andry, Ashley Lara) 52.19

4 x 100 Relay: 2. Mountlake Terrace (Emmalynn Kuenning, Nicole Penner, Daniela Cortezzo, Eliana Bonilla) 53.09

4 x 200 Relay: 2. Lynnwood (Ashley Lara, MyKenzie Raney, Alayjah Andry, Donna Marie Harris) 1:50.22

4 x 200 Relay: 5. Mountlake Terrace (Emmalynn Kuenning, Nicole Penner, Daniela Cortezzo, Eliana Bonilla) 1:53.98

4 x 400 Relay: 1. Meadowdale (Sonja Amy, Kesley Love, Tresley Love, Aubrianna Sadler) 4:10.09

4 x 400 Relay: 5. Lynnwood (Rachel Elliott, Alayjah Andry, Siari Rodriguez, Donna Marie Harris) 4:29.83

4 x 800 Relay: 4. Mountlake Terrace (Angelina DePano, Liliana Lopez-Santiago, Sadie Sadler, Arielle Analau) 12:03.93

Shot Put: 4. Maurcia Lott (Lynnwood) 32-02.75

Javelin: 1. Alexis Dresher (Mountlake Terrace) 119-00

High Jump: 1. Sonja Amy (Meadowdale) 5-00.00

High Jump: 3. Siari Rodriguez (Lynnwood) 4-10.00

Long Jump: 1. Julia Meas (Meadowdale) 16-01.25

Long Jump: 3. Jessie Tong (Mountlake Terrace) 14-10.75

Triple Jump: 1. Julia Meas (Meadowdale) 32-08.75

Boys Team Scores:

1. Lynnwood 93.5

2. North Kitsap 66

3. King’s 65

4. Jackson 64

5. Cascade 59

6. Kamiak 53

T7. Meridian 48

T7. Cedarcrest 48

9. Meadowdale 41

10. Lakewood 37

11. Everett 36

12. Sehome 33

13. Bellingham 32

14. Cedar Park Christian 23

15. Coupeville 19.5

16. Ingraham 14

17. Mountlake Terrace 13

18. Snohomish 12

19. South Whidbey 8

20. Granite Falls 3

21. Blaine 2

Boys Individual Events (Edmonds School District Top 5 finishes):

100 Meters: 1. Jordan Whittle (Lynnwood) 11.40

100 Meters: 3. Matthew Gesese (Mountlake Terrace) 11.56

200 Meters: 3. John Miguel Hurtado (Lynnwood) 23.56

800 Meters: 1. Brandon Miller (Lynnwood) 2:02.28

1600 Meters (Freshman/Sophomore Only Event): 3. John Patterson (Meadowdale) 4:40.06

300 Hurdles: 2. Deklund DeBell (Meadowdale) 41.52

300 Hurdles: 3. Daxtyn Castagnetta (Lynnwood) 43.37

300 Hurdles: 4. Calvin Hume (Mountlake Terrace) 43.51

2K Steeplechase: 1. Daxtyn Castagnetta (Lynnwood) 6:33.90

4 x 100 Relay: 1. Lynnwood (Andrew Archide, John Miguel Hurtado, Jordan Whittle, Pavin Soumpholphakdy) 43.92

4 x 200 Relay: 1. Lynnwood (Andrew Archide, John Miguel Hurtado, Jordan Whittle, Adrian Seeber) 1:33.79

4 x 400 Relay: 2. Meadowdale (Deklund DeBell, Hans Beck, John Patterson, Isaac Carlson) 3:35.76

4 x 400 Relay: 3. Lynnwood (Adrian Seeber, Andrew Archide, Daxtyn Castagnetta, Brandon Miller)

4 x 800 Relay: 1. Meadowdale (John Patterson, Mathew Patterson, Deklund DeBell, Keyshawn Shepard) 8:34.72

Javelin: 1. Nathaniel Wilder (Lynnwood) 150-03

High Jump: T1. Jordan Whittle (Lynnwood) 6-00.00

High Jump: 4. Nathaniel Wilder (Lynnwood) 5-10.00

Pole Vault: 1. Austin Seals (Meadowdale) 12-00.00

Next meet: Edmonds School District Meet; Friday May 6; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shoreline Invitational

Shoreline Stadium April 30

Edmonds-Woodway girls finished 19th out of 41 schools

Edmonds-Woodway boys finished 13th out of 42 schools

Girl’s Individual Events (Edmonds-Woodway Top 10 finishes)

1600 Meters: 9. Stella Smith 5:33.80

300 Meter Hurdles: 10. Katelyn Ely 50.28

4 x 200 Relay: 8. Jamie Livingston, Vivianna Adkins, Katelyn Ely, Sydney Chappell 1:52.34

4 x 400 Relay: 5. Macy Tran, Vivianna Adkins, Katelyn Ely, Isabel Hatzenbeler 4:21.22

Shot Put: 6. Halle Waram 33-07.00

Discus: 7. Claire Stroh 99-06

Javelin: 2. Lucy Bartron 115-08

Triple Jump: 9. Vianca Quinones 33-03.50

Boys Individual Events (Edmonds-Woodway Top 10 finishes)

300 Meter Hurdles: 9. Ever Yamada 42.87

4 x 200 Meter Relay: 5. Liam Fitting, David Danyo, Hutchison Clarke, Mihin Wijayasundara 1:36.22

Javelin: 2. Alec Rust 152-05

Pole Vault: 1. Alec Rust 14-03.00

Next meet: Edmonds School District Meet; Friday May 6; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits