High school sports roundup for May 19, 2023

Boys soccer

State tournament

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mead 2-0

Senior forwards Isaac Parreno and Ben Hanson each scored goals within the final 10 minutes of the game as the third-seeded Edmonds-Woodway Warriors advanced to the state quarterfinals with a 2-0 victory over the 13th-seeded Mead Panthers. Goalkeeper Gabriel Wilhelm posted the shutout for the Warriors. Edmonds-Woodway was scheduled to play 12th-seeded Southridge at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 at Edmonds Stadium. The winning team will advance to the state semifinals on Friday, May 26 at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.

Track and field

3A District 1 Championships

Girls Team Scores:

1. Shorewood 107

2. Snohomish 96

3. Stanwood 85

4. Arlington 61

5. Oak Harbor 55.5

6. Mount Vernon 52

7. Meadowdale 48

8. Mountlake Terrace 42

9. Shorecrest 36

10. Edmonds-Woodway 35.5

11. Lynnwood 34

12. Monroe 20

13. Marysville-Pilchuck 13

14. Everett 10

15. Ferndale 7

Boys Team Scores:

1. Arlington 149

2. Shorewood 74

3. Oak Harbor 63

4. Lynnwood 54

T5. Snohomish 44

T5. Shorecrest 44

7. Mount Vernon 43

8. Stanwood 31

9. Monroe 30

10. Everett 29

11. Edmonds-Woodway 28

12. Mountlake Terrace 24

13. Ferndale 14

14. Marysville Pilchuck 13

15. Meadowdale 10

16. Cascade 7

17. Marysville Getchell 6

Click here for individual event results.