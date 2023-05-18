High school sports roundup for May 17, 2023

Girls golf
3A District 1 Tournament
At Snohomish Golf Course, Par 72
Team state qualifiers:
Oak Harbor 755
Meadowdale 766
Snohomish 804
Shorecrest 819
Top three individual finishers (all qualified for state):
1. Allison Dumo (Mountlake Terrace) 91-89= 180
2. Addison Nations (Oak Harbor) 99-83= 182
3. Rachel Reitz (Meadowdale) 94-90= 184
Other Edmonds School District golfers that finished in the Top 10 and qualified for state:
T6. Kari Petterson (Meadowdale) 98-94= 192
T9. Siv Noora Wolters (Meadowdale) 99-95= 194
Girls tennis
3A District 1 Tournament, finals
Singles (Top 5 to state):
Championship:
Rylie Gettmann (Shorewood) defeated Paige Oliver (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3
3rd/4th place match:
Emily Lin (Shorewood) defeated Audrey Medina (Stanwood) 4-6, 6-1, 7-6
5th/6th place match:
Brooke Asper (Marysville Pilchuck) defeated Gracie Cecka (Oak Harbor) 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2
Doubles (Top 5 to state):
Championship:
Hannah Wells/Emerson Norris (Snohomish) defeated Mari Brittle/Alex Mignogna (Shorewood) 6-3, 6-0
3rd/4th Place match:
Lindsay Rand/Sophia Serwold (Shorewood) defeated Bri Ulrich/Mak Dauer (Snohomish) 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-4
5th/6th Place match:
Tessi Mumbulumma/Alissa Rautenberg (Stanwood) defeated Claire Mitchell/Lily Haessler (Shorecrest) 6-3, 6-1
Track and field
3A District 1 Championships, Day 1
at Shoreline Stadium
Boys Team Scores:
1. Arlington 91
2. Shorewood 33
3. Lynnwood 28
4. Snohomish 21
T5. Stanwood 20
T5. Oak Harbor 20
7. Shorecrest 19
8. Monroe 18
9. Mount Vernon 13
10. Edmonds-Woodway 11
T11. Everett 10
T11. Mountlake Terrace 10
13. Cascade 7
14. Marysville Pilchuck 6
15. Marysville Getchell 3
16. Meadowdale 2
Girls Team Scores:
1. Snohomish 58
2. Shorewood 41
3. Stanwood 32
4. Meadowdale 26
5. Mount Vernon 25
T6. Lynnwood 23
T6. Mountlake Terrace 23
8. Oak Harbor 22
9. Arlington 20.5
10. Shorecrest 16
11. Edmonds-Woodway 15.5
12. Monroe 6
13. Everett 4
Click here to see individual event results.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
