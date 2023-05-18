High school sports roundup for May 17, 2023

Girls golf

3A District 1 Tournament

At Snohomish Golf Course, Par 72

Team state qualifiers:

Oak Harbor 755

Meadowdale 766

Snohomish 804

Shorecrest 819

Top three individual finishers (all qualified for state):

1. Allison Dumo (Mountlake Terrace) 91-89= 180

2. Addison Nations (Oak Harbor) 99-83= 182

3. Rachel Reitz (Meadowdale) 94-90= 184

Other Edmonds School District golfers that finished in the Top 10 and qualified for state:

T6. Kari Petterson (Meadowdale) 98-94= 192

T9. Siv Noora Wolters (Meadowdale) 99-95= 194

Girls tennis

3A District 1 Tournament, finals

Singles (Top 5 to state):

Championship:

Rylie Gettmann (Shorewood) defeated Paige Oliver (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

3rd/4th place match:

Emily Lin (Shorewood) defeated Audrey Medina (Stanwood) 4-6, 6-1, 7-6

5th/6th place match:

Brooke Asper (Marysville Pilchuck) defeated Gracie Cecka (Oak Harbor) 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2

Doubles (Top 5 to state):

Championship:

Hannah Wells/Emerson Norris (Snohomish) defeated Mari Brittle/Alex Mignogna (Shorewood) 6-3, 6-0

3rd/4th Place match:

Lindsay Rand/Sophia Serwold (Shorewood) defeated Bri Ulrich/Mak Dauer (Snohomish) 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-4

5th/6th Place match:

Tessi Mumbulumma/Alissa Rautenberg (Stanwood) defeated Claire Mitchell/Lily Haessler (Shorecrest) 6-3, 6-1

Track and field

3A District 1 Championships, Day 1

at Shoreline Stadium

Boys Team Scores:

1. Arlington 91

2. Shorewood 33

3. Lynnwood 28

4. Snohomish 21

T5. Stanwood 20

T5. Oak Harbor 20

7. Shorecrest 19

8. Monroe 18

9. Mount Vernon 13

10. Edmonds-Woodway 11

T11. Everett 10

T11. Mountlake Terrace 10

13. Cascade 7

14. Marysville Pilchuck 6

15. Marysville Getchell 3

16. Meadowdale 2

Girls Team Scores:

1. Snohomish 58

2. Shorewood 41

3. Stanwood 32

4. Meadowdale 26

5. Mount Vernon 25

T6. Lynnwood 23

T6. Mountlake Terrace 23

8. Oak Harbor 22

9. Arlington 20.5

10. Shorecrest 16

11. Edmonds-Woodway 15.5

12. Monroe 6

13. Everett 4

Click here to see individual event results.

— Compiled by Steve Willits