High school sports roundup for May 16, 2023

Softball

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks softball team advanced to the district championship game and qualified for the state tournament with two victories Tuesday.

The third-seeded Hawks started out the tournament by defeating the sixth-seeded Marysville Getchell Chargers 10-0 in five innings. Ellie Gilbert threw a five-inning two hitter while the offense took care of the rest, including a seven-run fifth inning to close out the game with a 10-run mercy rule victory.

The Hawks then played the second-seeded Cascade Bruins in the semifinal game, with the winner clinching a state berth. The Hawks appeared to be on their way to an easy win after scoring two runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 5-0 lead. Cameron Dunn and Mya Sheffield each homered to help build the lead. The Bruins, however, came back to tie the game at 5-5 with a five-run sixth inning that was aided by three Hawks errors.

Neither team scored in the seventh inning and the game went to extra innings. The Hawks scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning and then had to hold on for the win as the Bruins pulled within one in the bottom of the eight. Gilbert pitched her second complete game of the day and closed out the Bruins for another win.

The Hawks will face top-seeded Snohomish in the district championship game Thursday, May 18 at 6 p.m. at Phil Johnson Fields in Everett. Both teams will then move on to next week’s state championship tournament.

District tournament quarterfinals:

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 10-0 (5 innings)

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Ellie Gilbert: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Cameron Dunn: 1 for 2, BB, HR, R, 3 RBI

Kaylee Mitchell: 3 for 4, 2B, R

Amaya Johnson: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2B, 2 R

Delia Glover: 1 for 3, 2B, 2 R, RBI

H Taron: 1 for 3, 2 RBI, SB

Kyleigh Smith: 1 for 2, HBP, R

Mya Sheffield: 1 for 3, RBI

Ellie Gilbert: 0 for 2, HBP, RBI

Bri Reyes: 0 for 1, 2 BB, R

Natalie Cardin: run

Evie Snow: run

District tournament semifinals:

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 7-6 (8 innings)

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Cameron Dunn: 2 for 4, BB, 2B, HR, R, RBI

Mya Sheffield: 1 for 4, HR, R, 2 RBI

Delia Glover: 1 for 3, BB, 3B, 2 R,

Bri Reyes: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 R, RBI

Amaya Johnson: 1 for 4, BB, 2B, R, RBI, SB

Kaylee Mitchell: 1 for 4, BB, 2 RBI

Ellie Gilbert: base hit

Kyeleigh Smith: base hit

Hailey Taron: base hit

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Ellie Gilbert: 8 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 9 K

Cascade hitting highlights:

A Surowiec: 3 for 4, 2B, R, SB

T Browne: 2 for 4, 2B, 2 R, RBI

J Wilson: BB, SB, 3 R

Baseball

State play-in game

Mountlake Terrace defeated Auburn Riverside 13-3

The Hawks qualified for the single-elimination round of 16-team state baseball tournament by defeating the Ravens at Mountlake Terrace High School. The 13th-seeded Hawks will now advance to play fourth-seeded Lake Washington on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue. The winner of that game will move on to play the winner of the game between 12th-seeded Shorewood and fifth-seeded Timberlake, which will be played at Bannerwood Park at 4 p.m. The quarterfinal game will begin at around 7 p.m. that night, also at Bannerwood Park.

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Talan Zenk: 2 for 4, R, 4 RBI, SB

Ethan Swenson: 2 for 3, 2B, 2 R, RBI

Ryan Sturgill: 2 for 3, 2 BB, 4 R

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Dayton Nickolson: 4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 K

Jack Glover: 2 IP, 2 H, 4 K

Boys golf

3A District 1 Tournament, final round

Top 5 individual finishers:

1. Baylor Larrabee (Ferndale) 71-67= 138

2. Taylor Kildall (Marysville Getchell) 75-68= 143

T3. Palmer Mutcheson (Snohomish) 76-72= 148

T3. Tyson Olds (Snohomish) 77-71= 148

5. Conrad Chisman (Stanwood) 73-76= 149

Edmonds School District golfers that qualified for state:

T8. Jaxon Dubiel (Mountlake Terrace) 75-80= 155

T8. Floyd Villanueva (Meadowdale) 77-78= 155

Team state qualifiers:

Snohomish 608

Stanwood 638

Shorewood 649

Ferndale 652

Girls tennis

3A District 1 Tournament, Day 1

at Snohomish High School

Semifinals

Singles:

Paige Oliver (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Audrey Medina (Stanwood) 6-4, 6-0

Rylie Gettman (Shorewood) defeated Emily Lin (Shorewood) 7-5, 6-3

Doubles:

No Edmonds School District players qualified for the semifinals

— Compiled by Steve Willits