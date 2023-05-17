High school sports roundup for May 15, 2023

Boys golf
3A District 1 Tournament, Day 1
at Legion Memorial Golf Course, Par 71
Top 10 individuals scores:
1. Baylor Larrabee (Ferndale) 71
2. Conrad Chrisman (Stanwood) 73
3. Logan Fetters (Snohomish) 74
T4. Jaxon Dubiel (Mountlake Terrace) 75
T4. Taylor Kildall (Marysville Getchell) 75
T6. Palmer Mutcheson (Snohomish) 76
T6. Maveric Vaden (Arlington) 76
T8. Tyson Olds (Snohomish) 77
T8. Floyd Villanueva (Meadowdale) 77
T8. Tysey Tanimura (Shorewood) 77
