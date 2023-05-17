High school sports roundup for May 15, 2023

Posted: May 16, 2023 4

Boys golf

3A District 1 Tournament, Day 1
at Legion Memorial Golf Course, Par 71

Top 10 individuals scores:

1. Baylor Larrabee (Ferndale) 71
2. Conrad Chrisman (Stanwood) 73
3. Logan Fetters (Snohomish) 74
T4. Jaxon Dubiel (Mountlake Terrace) 75
T4. Taylor Kildall (Marysville Getchell) 75
T6. Palmer Mutcheson (Snohomish) 76
T6. Maveric Vaden (Arlington) 76
T8. Tyson Olds (Snohomish) 77
T8. Floyd Villanueva (Meadowdale) 77
T8. Tysey Tanimura (Shorewood) 77

