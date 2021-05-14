High school sports roundup for May 13, 2021

Boys Basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 67-49
Scoring highlights
Mountlake Terrace:
Jeffrey Anyimah 19, Vito Mkrtychyan 10, Jace Breakfield 10
Cascade:
Devin Gilbert 11, Makai Bloomfield 11, Charlie Nelson 10
Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-0; Cascade 1-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday May 19; 7:15 p.m.
Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 66-46
Scoring highlights
Kamiak:
Brendan Beier 21, Jaye Ohonme 18, Glenn Wabaluku 8, Sahib Hara 6, Zach Meyer 5, Nolan Martin 4, Chance Loudenback 2, Ben Ferrara 2
Edmonds-Woodway:
Adonai Daniel 19, Gibby Marshall-Inman 9, Jacob Gabler 6, Steven Warren 5, Dillon Rundorf 4, Steele Swinton 2, Neil Traver 1
Records: Kamiak 1-1; Edmonds-Woodway 0-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday May 19; 7:15 p.m.
Mariner defeated Meadowdale 77-32
Scoring highlights
Mariner:
Tijan Saine 27, BJ Kolly Jr. 14, Isaiah Cuellar 9
Meadowdale:
Leonardo Baquian 10, Issac Braxton 6, Aiden Bloomquist 6
Records: Mariner 2-0; Meadowdale 0-2
Meadowdale next game: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday May 19; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Lake Stevens defeated Lynnwood 70-41
No details reported
Records: Lake Stevens 1-1; Lynnwood 0-2
Lynnwood next game: at Shorecrest; Wednesday May 19; 7:15 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
