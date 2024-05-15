High school sports roundup for May 13-14

Softball

3A District 1 Tournament

The fourth-seeded Meadowdale Mavericks lost their quarterfinal opening round game to the fifth-seeded Monroe Bearcats on Tuesday afternoon at Phil Johnson Fields. The loss meant that the Mavericks had to immediately turn around and play eighth-seeded Marysville Getchell in a loser-out game, which the Mavericks won 6-5.

The district tournament will send five teams to state. Top-seeded Snohomish and third-seeded Everett have already qualified to state by advancing to Saturday’s district championship game. That leaves three other state berths available to the four remaining teams (Meadowdale, Cascade, Stanwood and Monroe) in the consolation bracket.

Meadowdale will now have two opportunities on Thursday, May 16, to qualify for the state tournament. They will play seventh-seeded Cascade at 4 p.m. on one of the four fields at the Phil Johnson Fields complex while second-seeded Stanwood will play fifth-seeded Monroe at the same time. The winners of both games will clinch state berths and the two losing teams will play each other at 6 p.m. for the final berth to state.

Quarterfinals

Monroe defeated Meadowdale 6-3

Meadowdale hitting:

Jaeden Sajec: 2 for 2, BB, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI

Analise Griffiths: 2 for 3, 2B

Olivia Feistel: 1 for 3, 3B, RBI

Mia Cantu: 1 for 3, R

Madison Mitchell: 1 for 4

Meadowdale pitching:

Jaeden Sajec: 2 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, BB, K

Olivia Feistel: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, BB, 6 K

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 6-5

Meadowdale hitting:

Jaeden Sajec: 2 for 3, 3B, HR, R, 3 RBI

Madison Mitchell: 2 for 3, BB, 2 2B, 2 R, RBI, SB

Mia Cantu: 1 for 2, BB, R, RBI

Analise Griffiths: 1 for 3 BB, 2 R

Olivia Feistel: RBI

Peyton Fry: BB

Hailey Bernards: BB

Meadowdale pitching: Olivia Feistel: 7 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 9 K

Meadowdale next game: vs Cascade; 4 p.m. Thursday May 16; 4 p.m. at Phil Johnson Fields. Winner advances to the state tournament, losing team gets one final opportunity to qualify for state at 6 p.m. on the same day against the Monroe-Stanwood loser.

———

Girls Golf

District 1 3A Tournament at Snohomish Golf Course

Team scores (Top 4 teams qualify for state):

1. Oak Harbor 697

2. Meadowdale 792

3. Snohomish 793

4. Monroe 821

5. Mount Vernon 832

6. Everett 846

7. Marysville Getchell 854

8. Shorewood 864

Individual state qualifiers (top 8 scores):

1. Sara Pate, Mount Vernon

2. Monica Bentley, Shorecrest

3. Alison Dumo, Mountlake Terrace

4. Addyson Limb, Everett

5. Kailey Bisson, Arlington

6. Emily O’Tool, Ferndale

7. Stacy Lee, Lynnwood

8. Maisy Frederick, Shorecrest

State Tournament: Tuesday-Wednesday, May 21-22; Eagles Pride Golf Course, DuPont

Boys Golf

District 1 3A Tournament

Top 5 teams to state:

1. Snohomish 612

2. Stanwood 651

3. Oak Harbor 654

4. Meadowdale 674

5. Ferndale 677

Top individuals (Top 10 to state):

1. Drew Hanson, Snohomish 157

2. Sam Kirch, Shorewood 165

T3. Jude Willcox, Edmonds-Woodway 167

T3. Chase Hanby, Shorewood 167

T5. Cobin Chadwick, Everett 170

T5. Isaac Lewis, Everett 170

T7. Ethan Dumo, Mountlake Terrace 171

T7. Blake Puetz, Shorewood 171

T9. Abraham Denton, Shorecrest 172

T9. Brody Maddock, Marysville Getchell 172

Atlernate #1: Jason Davis, Lynnwood 173

State tournament: Tuesday-Wednesday, May 21-22; The Golf Club at Hawks Prairie, Lacey

Girls Tennis

3A District 1 Tournament

No results reported

— Compiled by Steve Willits