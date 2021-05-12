High school sports roundup for May 11, 2021

Boys Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 61-43

Highlights

Mountlake Terrace:

Robbie Baringer 11 points

Adison Mattix 11 points

Jace Breakfield 10 points

Cedarcrest:

Kian Pegueros-Warren 11 points

Tyler Hampton 11 points

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0; Cedarcrest 0-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Cascade; Thursday May 13; 7:15 p.m.

Cascade defeated Meadowdale 72-63

Highlights

Cascade scoring:

Charles Nelson 21, Devin Gilbert 20, Makai Bloomfield 19, Kenny Fassett 4, Aiden Kopra 4, Jack Nelson 2, Bubacarr Ceesay 2

Meadowdale scoring:

Leonardo Baquian 24, Issac Braxton 13, Aiden Bloomquist 11, Jeremy Kim 6, Louis Gallagher 4, Matthew Hipke 2, Drake Budinick 2, Caleb Abreham 1

Records: Cascade 1-0; Meadowdale 0-1

Meadowdale next game: at Mariner; Thursday May 13; 7:15 p.m.

Jackson defeated Edmonds-Woodway 56-45

Highlights

Jackson:

Drilon Veliu 21 points

Sylas Williams 13 points, 10 rebounds

Nick Sysum 9 points

Edmonds-Woodway:

Adonai Daniel 20 points

Dillon Runsdorff 13 points

Records: Jackson 1-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Kamiak; Thursday May 13; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 52-41

Highlights

Archbishop Murphy:

Ben Snider 16 points

Tanner Ingle 12 points

Lynnwood:

Demio Jallow 11 points

Jaquan Harris 10 points

Records: Archbishop Murphy 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1

Lynnwood next game: vs Lake Stevens; Thursday May 13; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys Swimming

Lynnwood 453

Meadowdale 227

50 Freestyle- Adrian Seeber (L) 25.51

100 Backstroke- Nolan Tyler (L) 1:07.67

100 Breaststroke- Samuel Yu (L) 1:21.32

100 Butterfly- Adrian Seeber (L) 1:11.25

100 Freestyle- Andreas Karnikis (M) 1:02.11

200 Freestyle- Titus Yu (L) 2:22.56

200 Individual Medley- Adrian Seeber (L) 2:13.95

500 Freestyle- Elijah Milan (L) 5:49.18

200 Freestyle Relay- Adrian Seeber, Titus Yu, Sylas Green, Elijah Milan (L) 1:49.48

200 Medley Relay- Nolan Tyler, Elijah Milan, Samuel Yu, Adrian Seeber (L)

400 Freestyle Relay- Titus Yu, Sylas Green, Avery Ryan, Nolan Tyler (L) 4:33.30

Lynnwood next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday May 18; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Meadowdale next meet: vs Shorewood; Thursday May 20; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

— Compiled by Steve Willits