High school sports roundup for May 10, 2022

Boys Soccer

District semifinals

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 1-0

Shorecrest advances to the District Championship game on Saturday against Mount Vernon at 4 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium and both teams will advance to the state tournament next week. Edmonds-Woodway moves to the consolation bracket for one game against Arlington at noon Saturday at Shoreline Stadium. The winner of that game advances to the state tournament and the losing team will be eliminated.

District Consolation Bracket

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 3-0

The Royals’ season came to an end with the defeat. Shorewood has one final opportunity to qualify for next week’s state tournament with a winner to state/loser eliminated match on Saturday at Shoreline Stadium with a scheduled 2 p.m. start time.

Girls Golf

Wesco South 3A South Divisional Tournament

At Snohomish Golf Course; Par 72

Team Scores:

1. Cedarcrest 368

2. Shorecrest 432

3. Meadowdale 437

4. Edmonds-Woodway 464

5. Lynnwood 467

6. Lynnwood 485

DNQ- Archbishop Murphy

DNQ- Shorewood

Top 10 Individual finishers:

1. Charlotte Giffin 76, Cedarcrest

2. Maisie Walker 88, Cedarcrest

3. Alison Dumo 96, Mountlake Terrace

4. Susanna Lee 97, Lynnwood

5. Hadley McDonough 98, Cedarcrest

6. Rachel Reitz 99, Meadowdale

T7. Sarah Reitz 103, Meadowdale

T7. Piper Randall 103, Shorecrest

9. Hazel Beatty-Witt 105, Shorecrest

10. Sydney Rapp 106, Cedarcrest

Other Edmonds School District golfers:

13. Kari Petterson 111, Meadowdale

14. Courtney Sadoski 112, Edmonds-Woodway

15. Chih Ling Chao 113, Lynnwood

T 16. Allison Richards 114, Edmonds-Woodway

T 16. Ali Serafini 114, Edmonds-Woodway

23. Brooke Rinehimer 120, Mountlake Terrace

T25. Kate Sabarillo 124, Meadowdale

T25. Anna Berge 124, Edmonds-Woodway

27. Sunny Altanduulga 126, Lynnwood

28. Morgan Damschen 128, Mountlake Terrace

30. Stacey Lee 131, Lynnwood

31. Trinity Fugrero 133, Meadowdale

32. Ellie Lombardo 141, Mountlake Terrace

33. Issabella Ocampo 142, Lynnwood

34. Caitlin Kuo 147, Edmonds-Woodway

35. Electa Rodriguez 151, Edmonds-Woodway

36. Grace Janeway 159, Mountlake Terrace

Next Tournament: 3A District 1 Tournament; Monday and Tuesday; May 16 and May 17; Whidbey Golf Club

Girls Tennis

Wesco 3A South Tournament- Day 1

First Round Singles (Edmonds School District participants)

Katelyne Wyckoff (Meadowdale) defeated Vi Bui (Lynnwood) 6-1, 6-0

Michaela Tiya (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Joyce Ho (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-1, 6-2

Hanna Paul (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Kokomi Mott (Lynnwood) 6-1, 6-1

First Round Doubles (Edmonds School District participants)

Sydney Navarro/Cassidy Johnsen (Lynnwood) defeated Phoebe Armentrout/Marion Tate (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-4

Maia Ali/Natalie Colobong (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Rachael Lee/Catherine Ton (Meadowdale) 5-7, 6-3, 6-2

Shalom Abi/Lindsey Ho (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Hannah Douglas/Odgerei Altangerel (Lynnwood) 6-0, 6-1

Bella Tang/Hailey Neri (Meadowdale) defeated Delaney Davis/Laila Rahaa (Shorecrest) 5-7, 6-1, 6-3

Quarterfinals Singles (Edmonds School District participants)

Flora Cummings (Shorecrest) defeated Michaela Tiya (Mountlake Terrace) 6-4, 6-3

Rylie Gettman (Shorewood) defeated Paige Oliver (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-2, 6-3

Sidney Wright (Meadowdale) defeated Hanna Paul (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-0

Quarterfinals Doubles (Edmonds School District participants)

Emma Wetzel/Isis Liaw (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Shalom Abi/Lindsey Ho (Mountlake Terrace) 4-6, 6-0, 6-4

Lindsay Rand/Sophia Serwald (Shorewood) defeated Bella Tang/Hailey Neri (Meadowdale) 6-0, 6-2

Baseball

District semifinals

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 11-1

Click here for more details

Edmonds-Woodway next game: District championship vs Lynnwood (both teams advancing to the state tournament); Saturday May 14; 7 p.m. at Funko Field in Everett

Mountlake Terrace next game: District consolation Rround (winner to state, losing team eliminated) vs Mount Vernon; Saturday May 14; 4 p.m. at Funko Field in Everett

Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 3-2

Click here for more details

Lynnwood next game: District Championship vs Edmonds-Woodway (both teams advancing to the State Tournament); Saturday May 14; 7 p.m. at Funko Field in Everett

Meadowdale next game: District consolation round vs Stanwood (winner to state, losing team eliminated); Saturday May 14; 1 p.m. at Funko Field in Everett

Softball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 23-0

No details reported

Records (conference and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-13, 3-17; Shorecrest 0-14, 0-18

Final game of the season for Edmonds-Woodway

