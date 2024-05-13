High school sports roundup for May 10-11, 2024

Friday, May 10

Softball

3A District 1 tournament play-in game (winner to district quarterfinals, loser out)

Mount Vernon defeated Mountlake Terrace 16-15

The Hawks’ season ended a wild game at Phil Johnson Fields on Friday. The Hawks jumped out to a 6-0 lead after scoring three runs in each of the first two innings. Mount Vernon responded by scoring 12 unanswered runs, five in the bottom of the second inning and seven more runs in the bottom of the third to take a 12-6 lead.

The Hawks chipped into the deficit by scoring two more runs in the top of the fourth, only to have the Bulldogs score three runs in the bottom of the inning, giving Mount Vernon its largest lead of the game at 15-8.

The Hawks erased the lead by scoring seven straight runs, one in the fifth and six in the sixth to tie the game at 15-15. The Bulldogs, however, scored the game’s final run in the bottom of the sixth inning and then held the Hawks scoreless in the seventh to advance to the quarterfinals of the district tournament. The Hawks’ season ended with an overall record of 7-14.

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Bri Reyes: 4 for 5, 3 2B, HR, 2 R, 6 RBI

Amaya Johnson: 3 for 4, BB, 2 2B, HR, 3 R, 3 RBI

Delia Glover: 2 for 4, BB, 3 R, RBI

Natalie Cardin: 2 for 3, 2B, 2 R

Evie Snow: 1 for 4, BB, 2 R

Charlotte Snook: 1 for 4, BB, R, 2 RBI

Kyleigh Smith: 1 for 4, BB, RBI

Jordyn Stokes: 1 for 4, R

Hailey Taron: 1 for 4, RBI

Chloe Parker: R

Records: Mount Vernon 12-9; Mountlake Terrace 7-14. Mountlake Terrace’s season is over.

Track & Field

3A Wesco South League Championships at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls team scores:

1. Shorecrest 146.5

2. Shorewood 133

3. Edmonds-Woodway 125.5

4. Meadowdale 103.5

5. Mountlake Terrace 73

6. Monroe 52

7. Lynnwood 46.5

Boys team scores:

1. Shorewood 159

2. Edmonds-Woodway 123

3. Monroe 110.5

4. Shorecrest 74.5

5. Lynnwood 62

6. Mountlake Terrace 61

7. Meadowdale 60

Click for complete event results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/520038/results/all

Next meet: 3A NW District 1 Championships; Day 1 and Day 2; Wednesday May 15 and Friday May 17 at Shoreline Stadium

Saturday, May 11

Boys Soccer

3A District 1 Championship Game (both teams to state):

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1

The top-seeded Stormrays scored the game’s first two goals, both in the second half, as they defeated the Warriors on the way to their second consecutive district championship. Kincaid Sund scored the Warriors’ only goal in the final minutes of the game.

The win allowed the Stormrays to avenge their only loss of the season, a 2-1 defeat against the Warriors on April 17.

Both teams advanced to the Round of 16 in the state tournament that begins Friday. The Warriors are the No. 7 seed in the tournament and will play 10th-seeded Mead on Friday, May 17 at Central Kitsap High School in Silverdale. The Stormrays enter the state tournament as the top-seeded team and will face the winner of Tuesday’s game between Spanaway Lake and Auburn Mountainview.

Shorewood goals: Jackson Smith, Isaak Abraham

Shorewood assist: Isaak Abraham

Edmonds-Woodway goal: Kincaid Sund

Edmonds-Woodway assist: Alexander Bryan

Records: Shorewood 17-1-1; Edmonds-Woodway 13-3-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: State Tournament opening round vs Mead; Friday, May 17; time TBA at Central Kitsap High School

———

3A District 1 consolation Game (winner to state, loser out):

Mount Vernon defeated Lynnwood 3-1

Mount Vernon goals: Aaron Diaz, Angel Reyes-Villavicencio, Carlos Rosales

Mount Vernon assist: Carlos Rosales

Lynnwood goal: Henry Torres

Records: Mount Vernon 13-3-3; Lynnwood 9-8-3. Lynnwood’s season is over.

———

Baseball

3A District 1 Championship game (both teams to state)

Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 9-3

The Hawks won their first district championship since 2012 be defeating the Warriors. The game was a rematch of last season’s District Championship game won by the Warriors, 2-1.

Sophomore Owen Meek pitched a complete game for the Hawks, allowing only one hit through five innings, two hits through six innings and not allowing any runs until the seventh. Meek only allowed four hits and two walks while striking out eight batters. All three Warriors runs were unearned.

The Hawks built a 9-0 lead with six different players scoring at least one run. Senior shortstop Talan Zenk went 3-for-4, with a walk, double, run and RBI. Jack Gripentrog had two hits and two RBI. Nolan Valdivia and Robert Swan both contributed two hits and each scored twice.

Both teams will advance to the round of 16 in the state tournament that begins Saturday, May 18. Mountlake Terrace will play at 10 a.m. Saturday at Edmonds-Woodway High School against the winner of Tuesday’s Silas vs. Bishop Blanchet contest. That game will be followed by a 1 p.m. game between Peninsula and West Seattle, also at EWHS. The winners of the two games will play at 4 p.m. to determine which team will advance to the state semifinal round the following weekend in Pasco.

Edmonds-Woodway plays play Ballard at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue. The winner of that game will play in the state quarterfinal game at 4 p.m. Saturday, also at Bannerwood Park against either Lake Washington, Southridge or Capital, with the winner of that game advancing to the semifinal state championship round in Pasco the following weekend.

Mountlake Terrace pitching: Owen Meek: CG 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Talan Zenk: 3 for 4, BB, 2B, R, RBI

Nolan Valdivia: 2 for 3, BB, 2 R

Ryan Sturgill: BB, R, 3 RBI

Robert Swan: 2 for 4, 2 R, RBI

Jack Gripentrog: 2 for 5, 2 RBI

Griffin Potter: 1 for 4, BB, R

Ethan Swenson: 1 for 5

Tyler Shankle: BB, R

Matthew Meadows: BB

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:

Lukas Wanke: 3.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Finn Crawford: 3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Declan Crawford: 0.2 IP, 0 H, R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:

Trevelyan Podawiltz: 1 for 3, R, RBI

Luke Boland: 2 for 3, R, SB

Diego Escandon: 1 for 3, RBI, SF

Thomas Shults: BB

Andreas Simonsen: BB

Pablo Ferreria-Hernandez: R

Grafton Marshall-Inman: RBI

Records: Mountlake Terrace 18-4; Edmonds-Woodway 18-5

Mountlake Terrace next game: State tournament opening round vs. Silas-Bishop Blanchet winner; Saturday, May 18; 10 a.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Edmonds-Woodway next game: State tournament opening round vs. Ballard; Saturday, May 18; 10 a.m. at Bannerwood Park (Bellevue)

— Compiled by Steve Willits