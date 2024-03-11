High school sports roundup for March 7 and 9, 2024

Boys Golf
Thursday, March 7 at Lynnwood Golf Course
Team scores
1. Mountlake Terrace 174
2. Edmonds-Woodway 175
3. Lynnwood 200
4. Mariner 247
Individual scores
1. Jude Willcox (Edmonds-Woodway) 37
2. Ethan Dumo (Mountlake Terrace) 39
3. Ian O’Brien (Mountlake Terrace) 42
T4. Jason Davis (Lynnwood) 45
T4. Bryce Bowen (Edmonds-Woodway) 45
T4. Luke Wallace (Mountlake Terrace) 45
7. Nate Yglesias (Edmonds-Woodway) 46
8. Eli Hersey (Edmonds-Woodway) 47
T9. Jayse Fire (Mountlake Terrace) 48
T9. Blayne Lupo (Mountlake Terrace) 48
Match this week: Edmonds-Woodway vs King’s; 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 at Jackson Park Golf Course
Baseball
Saturday, March 10
Lynnwood defeated Arlington 3-0
Gavin Harrington pitched a six-inning no-hitter in a rain-shortened game as the Lynnwood Royals defeated the Arlington Eagles 3-0 in their season opener. Harrington struck out nine hitters with no walks. The Royals scored all three of their runs in the first inning.
Lynnwood hitting stats:
Jace Hampson: 2-for-3, R, RBI
Gavin Harrington: 0-for-1, 2 BB, R
Ryder Bowman: 0-for-2, BB, R
Jaxson Kaulfus: 1-for-3
Records: Lynnwood 1-0; Arlington 0-1
Lynnwood next game: vs Bishop Blanchet; 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 at Lynnwood High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Snohomish 10-1
Mountlake Terrace hitting stats:
Talen Zenk: 2-for-3, 4 SB
Ryan Sturgill: 3-for-4, SB
Griffin Potter: 2-for-4
Mountlake Terrace pitching stats:
Owen Meek: winning pitcher, 3 K
Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0; Snohomish 0-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Bainbridge; Friday March 15; 4:00 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Mount Vernon defeated Edmonds-Woodway 7-2
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 7-2
Both games played on Saturday, March 9 at Edmonds-Woodway High School
No details reported
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Boys Soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Redmond 3-1
Edmonds-Woodway stats:
Andrew Montero: 2 goals
Ananda Raghu: 1 goal
Oliver Zoloth: 1 assist
Richard Duncan: 1 assist
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Redmond 0-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Cascade; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14 at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Bishop Blanchet defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-2
No details reported
Records: Bishop Blanchet 1-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Snohomish; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14
