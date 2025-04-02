High school sports roundup for March 31, 2025

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 8-1

Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:

Andreas Simonsen: 1 for 3, BB, 3 R

Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:

Jeremy Perreault: 1 for 3, R

Nolan Valdivia: 1 for 2, 2B, RBI

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Owen Meek: 5.2 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-0, 6-2; Mountlake Terrace

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Jackson; Wednesday, April 2; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Meadowdale; Wednesday, April 2; 4 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 2-1

Cole McCourt’s walk-off game-winning single scored Henry Gabalis as the Archbishop Murphy Wildcats scored two runs in the seventh inning for the come- from-behind victory over the Meadowdale Mavericks.

Meadowdale pitcher Kealoha Kepo’o-Sabate pitched six scoreless innings and struck out 13 batters.

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 2-2, 6-3; Meadowdale 0-4, 1-6

Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, April 2; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 14-2

No results reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 2-0, 6-2; Lynnwood 0-4, 0-7

Lynnwood next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, April 2; 4 p.m.

Softball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 12-2

Scoring by inning: R H E

Mountlake Terrace 0-3-1-1-2-5 12-13-2

Shorecrest 1-0-0-0-0-1 2- 2- 2

Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:

Charlotte Snook: 3 for 3, 2 2B, HR, 3 R, 6 RBI, SB

Evie Snow: 3 for 4, SB

Olivia Brown: 2 for 4, 2B, 2 R, SB

Amaya Johnson: 2 for 4, R, SB

Bri Reyes: 1 for 3, BB, 3 R, RBI, 2 SB

Jordyn Stokes: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 R, SB

Ruby Gilbert: 1 for 3, BB, RBI

Hailey Taron: R, RBI

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Amaya Johnson: 6 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 6 K

Shorecrest offense highlights:

Lucy Johnson: 2 for 3

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-1, 4-2; Shorecrest 0-2, 3-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Wednesday, April 2; 4 p.m.

Marysville Pilchuck defeated Lynnwood 22-13

No details reported

Records: Marysville Pilchuck 3-2; Lynnwood 1-7

Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, April 2; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Stanwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 10-2

Scoring by inning R H E

Stanwood 1-0-1-0-3-1-4 10- 9- 2

Edmonds-Woodway 0-0-0-0-0-2-1 3- 5- 3

Stanwood offense highlights:

Rubi Lopez: 2 for 3, 2 BB, 3B, 5 R, 2 RBI, 3 SB

Taylor Almanza: 2 for 3, BB, RBI

Olivia Dahl: 2 for 4, R

Jemma Lopez: 1 for 4, BB, 2 RBI, SB

Reagan Ryan: BB, HBP, R, RBI, 2 SB

Stanwood pitching highlights:

Megan Stuic: 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 11 K

Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:

Madeline Jones: 2 for 3, RBI, SB

Ellie Alderson: 2 for 4, R

Helena Marsh: 1 for 2, BB, HBP, RBI

Ella Campbell: BB, R

Charlotte Hupf: R

Audrey Sommer: RBI

Noa Gillespie: 2 BB

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Ella Campbell: 5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

Records: Stanwood 6-1; Edmonds-Woodway 5-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Meadowdale; Wednesday, April 2; 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0

Singles:

Katelyn Wyckoff (Mead) defeated Katarina Moye (MT) 7-6, 2-6, 10-7

Grace Gilman (Mead) defeated Tramanh Ho (MT) 6-2, 6-0

Claire Yim (Mead) defeated Amanda Wangmo (MT) 6-2, 6-1

Khaiyah Un (Mead) defeated Minh-Grace Ngo (MT) 6-4, 6-1

Doubles:

Emie Shepherd/Jenna Vanderpoel (Mead) defeated Fiorella Diaz/Ahna Elseberry (MT) 6-1, 6-2

Jacque Rochel/Jordan DuJardin (Mead) defeated Anka Aruinsaihan/Camden Curtis (MT) 6-2, 7-5

Saryna Moua/Venetia Nguyen (Mead) defeated Kalliope Whalen-Robinson/Alex Robles (MT) 6-1, 6-2

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorewood; Tuesday April 1; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, April 2; 3:30 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Archbishop Murphy 6-1

Singles:

Vy Bui (L) defeated Thea Seckinger (AM) 6-0, 6-0

Blanca Prieto-Blanco (AM) defeated Adrianna Safarova (L) 6-1, 6-2

Kaitlyn Lopez (L) defeated Jackie Fairbanks (AM) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

Taylor Simbulan (L) defeated Mara Taroni (AM) 6-4, 6-1

Doubles:

Ava Barias/Adeline Tran (L) defeated Kamdyn Latta/Jules Rioja (AM) 6-2, 6-3

Maggie Hesedahl/Venus Hernandez (L) defeated Keira Shander/Brynlee Wilson (AM) 2-6, 7-4, 10-7

Naomi Aquino/Angelique Lazo (L) defeated Fernanda Lopez/Olina Leslie (AM) 6-3, 6-1

Lynnwood next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, April 1; 3:30 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-2

Singles:

Zoe Greenzweig (S) defeated Amelia Miller (EW) 6-2, 6-3

Lily Haessler (S) defeated Daniella Caparroso (EW) 6-2, 6-4

Ally Miner (S) defeated Ellie Sadler (EW) 6-0, 6-2

Sophie Schmitz (S) defeated Madeline Cruz (EW) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles:

Sydney Bates/Darcy Brennan (EW) defeated Mia Halset/Walker Temme (S) 3-6, 6-4, 7-5

Lauren Kajimura/ Thayer Katahara-Stewart (S) defeated Tiffanie Ganzorig/Jenna Hodson (EW) 6-2, 6-3

Poppy Swenson/Ava Oliver (EW) defeated Katherine Mercer/Avery Burns (S) 6-0, 6-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, April 1; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Golf

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 202-217

at Lynnwood Golf Course

Front 9- Par 33

Top individual scores:

1. Kari Petterson (M) 40

2. Stacey Lee (L) 47

3. Isabella Ocampo (L) 51

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, April 1; 2:45 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course

Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, April 1; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course