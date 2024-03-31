High school sports roundup for March 30, 2024

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 9-0

It was another dominant performance on the mound for the Warriors as sophomore Finn Crawford pitched a complete game, one-hit shutout. Crawford allowed only one hit and two walks while striking out seven Red Wolves hitters.

While Crawford was keeping Cedarcrest from scoring runs, the Escandon brothers were doing their part to ensure that the Warriors had all of the offense that they would need. Senior Diego Escandon went two-for-three, with a double, two runs scored, two runs batted in and a stolen base. His younger brother, sophomore Cruz Escandon, was two-for-four with two runs and two stolen bases.

Lucas Wanke reached base four times, scored and drove in a run and stole two bases. Luke Boland and Thomas Shults also contributed with two RBI each.

Edmonds-Woodway improved its Wesco 3A South record to 5-0 and capped off a week in which they allowed only two combined base hits to their opponents over three games.

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:

Finn Crawford: CG 7 IP, H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:

Diego Escandon: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB

Cruz Escandon: 2 for 4, 2 R, 2 SB

Lucas Wanke: 2 for 2, 2 HBP, R, RBI, 2 SB

Luke Boland: 2 for 3, R, 2 RBI, SB

Thomas Shults: 2 RBI

Toshi Gilginas: 1 for 3, R, RBI

Grafton Marshall-Inman: 1 for 3, BB, R

Andreas Simonsen: 1 for 3, R, SB

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-0, 6-3; Cedarcrest 1-2, 4-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Mariner; Monday, April 1; 4 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-0

Junior Tristan Dodds pitched a three-hit complete game shutout and junior Nicholas Zardis drove in the game’s only runs as the Meadowdale Mavericks defeated the Mountlake Terrace Hawks, 2-0.

Dodds allowed only three hits and two walks while striking out four Hawks hitters. The Mavericks scored both of their runs in the top of the third inning on a Zardis base hit that drove in Nolan Webster and Malikhi Emery-Henderson.

The Mavericks remain undefeated in Wesco 3A South play with the win, improving to 3-0. The loss was the first in league play this season for the Hawks, who fell to 2-1. The two teams will conclude their two-game series at Meadowdale on Monday, April 1. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Meadowdale pitching:

Tristan Dodds: CG 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K

Meadowdale hitting:

Nicholas Zardis: 2 for 4, 2 RBI

Malikhi Emery-Henderson: 2 for 3, BB, R, SB

Nolan Webster: BB, R

Jagger Bishop: 1 for 3, BB

Daniel Smith: 2 for 4

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Jeremy Perreault: 2.1 IP, H, ER, 3 BB, 3 K

Robert Swan: 4.2 IP, 7 H, ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Griffin Potter: 1 for 2, BB

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-0, 6-3; Mountlake Terrace 2-1, 6-2

Next game: Mountlake Terrace at Meadowdale; Monday, April 1; 4 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 10-6

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 1-4, 3-6; Lynnwood 0-3, 1-7

Next game: Shorewood at Lynnwood; Monday, April 1; 4 p.m.

Softball

Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 11-3

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Monroe 3-1, 4-3; Mountlake Terrace 0-2, 0-6

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cascade; Monday, April 1; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits