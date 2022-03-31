High school sports roundup for March 30, 2022

Girls Softball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 9-5

Mountlake Terrace highlights:

Cameron Dunn: 2 for 4, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI

Kaylee Mitchell: 2 for 3, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Delia Glover: 3 for 4, 2B, 3 R

Ellie Gilbert: 2 for 3, R, RBI, SF

Kyleigh Smith: 2 for 4, RBI

Mya Sheffield: 1 for 4, 2B, RBI

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Ellie Gilbert: 4 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 7 BB, 3 K

Kyleigh Smith: 3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Marysville Getchell highlights:

Teagan Carroll: 2 for 4, 2 2B, 3 RBI

Morgan Epperson: 2 for 3, BB, 2 R, RBI

Lily Balgos: 2 for 4, 2 R, 2 SB

Records (conference and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-2, 3-3; Marysville Getchell 1-2, 1-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Kamiak; Friday April 1, 4 p.m.

Mariner defeated Meadowdale 5-4

No details reported

Records: Mariner 5-1; Meadowdale 2-3

Meadowdale next game: vs Everett; Friday April 1; 7 p.m. at Lincoln Field in Everett

Marysville Pilchuck defeated Lynnwood 8-6

Records (conference and overall): Marysville Pilchuck 3-0, 3-2; Lynnwood 2-1, 3-1

Lynnwood next game: at Glacier Peak; Thursday March 31, 4 p.m.

Jackson defeated Edmonds-Woodway 27-1 (5 innings)

Jackson highlights:

Macie Dean: 4 for 4, 3 3B, 5 R, 4 RBI

Allie Thomsen: 3 H, 5 RBI

Leneyah Mitchell: 3 RBI

Avery Olson: 3 RBI

Avery Hare: HR

Edmonds-Woodway highlights:

Maggie Duffy: 3B, RBI

Records: Jackson 8-0; Edmonds-Woodway 1-6

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Cascade; Friday April 1, 4:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Golf

Meadowdale 205, Edmonds-Woodway 232, Shorewood 238

At Lynnwood Golf Course

Top finishers:

1. Sarah Reitz (M) 43

2. Kate Sabarillo (M) 52

3. Kari Petterson (M) 53

4. Miranda Song (EW) 54

T5. Anna Ertsgaard (SW) 57

T5. Trinity Romero (M) 57

T5. Courtney Sadoski (EW) 57

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Monday April 11; 3 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday April 13; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

