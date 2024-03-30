High school sports roundup for March 29, 2024

Boys Soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 3-0
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Richard Duncan
Alex Plumis
Andrew Montero
Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper shutout:
D.J. Karl
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-0-2, 5-0-2; Stanwood 0-6, 1-6
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Monday, April 1; 5:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood defeated Everett 2-0
Lynnwood goals:
Jonathan Andrade
Ben Vu
Lynnwood assist:
Amaru Sialer
Lynnwood goalkeeper shutout:
Hunter Licata
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 4-1-1, 4-2-1; Everett 2-3-1, 2-4-1
Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Monday, April 1; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale defeated Arlington 3-3
Meadowdale goals:
C.J. Obeize
Maximo Falagan
Caleb Angeles
Meadowdale assists:
Austin Earls
C.J. Obeize
Maximo Falagan
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-2-2, 2-3-2; Arlington 2-2-2, 3-2-2
Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway ; Monday, April 1; 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Lake Washington defeated Meadowdale 6-1
Meadowdale hitting stats:
Mia Cantu: 2 base hits (one home run)
Records: Lake Washington 6-5; Meadowdale 4-3
Meadowdale next game: at Snohomish; Monday, April 1; 4 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.