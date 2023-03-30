High school sports roundup for March 29, 2023

Girls tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 7-0
Singles:
Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Hannah Douglas (L) 6-0, 6-0
Isis Liaw (EW) defeated Odko Altangerel (L) 6-1, 6-0
Maia Ali (EW) defeated Vy Bui (L) 6-0, 6-0
Joyce Ho (EW) defeated Leah Kibuta (L) 6-2, 6-1
Doubles:
Natalie Colobong/Luisa Cano (EW) defeated Kalyani Blackwell/Semhal Beyere (L) 6-1, 6-2
Makenna Cook/Natalie Yockey (EW) defeated Sobo Thoy/Adrianna Sofarova (L) 6-0, 6-0
Kendall Asay/Meron Ahma (EW) defeated Lexi Williams/Caitlin Weeks (L) 6-2, 6-1
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 3-1; Lynnwood 0-5
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Kamiak; Thursday, March 30; 3:30 p.m.
Lynnwood next match: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, April 11; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 5-2
Singles:
Katelynne Wyckoff (M) defeated Bella Villarreal Elizondo (AM) 6-3, 6-4
Grace Gilman (M) defeated Meiweya Amazona (AM) 1-6, 6-4, 6-4
Samantha Kwok (AM) defeated Aasha Lee (M) 6-0, 6-0
Shan Camarillo (AM) defeated Emie Shepherd (M) 6-2, 6-3
Doubles:
Sabrina Reonal/Parsini Rai (M) defeated Lani Evans/Ava Faulk (AM) 6-3, 6-4
Bella Tang/Emily Nong (M) defeated Thea Seckinge/Ireland Towne (AM) 6-2, 6-1
Hanaa Boualamallah/Jasmine Mudaliar (M) defeated Pamela Medina/Audrey Russell (AM) 6-4, 6-3
Records: Meadowdale 2-2; Archbishop Murphy 2-3
Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, April 11; 3:30 p.m. at Kellogg Middle School
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0
Singles:
Rylie Gettmann (S) defeatd Kayla Apostol (MT) 6-0, 6-0
Emily Lin (S) defeated Angela Grachev (MT) 6-0, 6-0
Lindsay Rand (S) defeated Asenat Enebru (MT) 6-0, 6-0
Sophia Serwold (S) defeated Katelyn Thomas (MT) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles:
Emma Okamura/Emma Nelson (S) defeated Nina Dodgin/Lucia Garcia (MT) 6-0, 5-7, 10-2
Alex Mignogna/Ava Lamb (S) defeated Julia Mejino/Lucero Sandoval (MT) 6-0, 6-0
Amelia Uran/Reese Johnson (S) defeated Zoe Teran/Heran Legesse (MT) 6-0, 6-0
Records: Shorewood 4-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-5
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Cascade; Tuesday, April 11; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Softball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Monroe 9-7
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Amaya Johnson- 1 for 3, BB, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI
Ellie Gilbert- 2 for 2, BB, R, 3 RBI
Kaylee Mitchell- 3 for 3, BB, 2 R
Bri Reyes- 2 for 4, 2B, R, 2 RBI
Cameron Dunn- 1 for 3, BB, 2 R, SB
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Amaya Johnson- complete game (winning pitcher) 7 IP, 7 H, 7 ER, 7 BB, 12 K
Monroe hitting highlights:
Anniston Oylear- 2 for 4, HR, 2 RBI
Brooke Boswell- 2 for 3, 2 RBI
Jade Relkoff- 2B, RBI
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-0, 4-2; Monroe 0-3, 0-7
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Everett; Friday, March 31; 7 p.m. at Lincoln Field
Cascade defeated Edmonds-Woodway 13-6
Cascade hitting highlights:
Abby Surowiec- 3 for 4, 2B, 2 HR, 8 RBI
Sophia Tripp- 3 for 4, 2B
Izzi Whittle- 2 for 3, RBI
Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:
Hazel Mills- 2 for 4, RBI
Records (league and overall): Cascade 3-0, 5-2; Edmonds-Woodway 1-2, 3-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Marysville-Pilchuck; Friday, March 31; 4 p.m.
Boys golf
Arlington/Lynnwood/Marysville Getchell/Marysville Pilchuck
At Cedarcrest Golf Course
Team Scores:
1. Arlington 167
2. Marysville Getchell 189
3. Marysville Pilchuck 195
4. Lynnwood 243
Top 5 Individuals:
1. Cadyn Sava (A) 40
2. Taylor Kildall (MG) 41
T3. Luke Kalahar (A) 42
T3. Maveric Vaden (A) 42
5. Jameson Wren (A) 43
Lynnwood next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, April 11; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course
Mountlake Terrace vs King’s at Jackson Golf Course
No details reported
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, March 30; 3 p.m. at Jackson Golf Course
Girls golf
Cedarcrest defeated Lynnwood 182-218
At Lynnwood Golf Course
Top 5 Individual scores:
1. Charlotte Griffin (C) 33
2. Hadley McDounough (C) 44
3. Sydney Rapp (C) 49
4. Stacey Lee (L) 50
5. Chih-Ling Chao (L) 53
Lynnwood next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, April 13; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course
Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 235-249
At Nile Golf Couse
Top 3 Individual scores:
1. Alison Richards (EW) 54
2. Sophie St. Jack (AM) 57
3. Ava Rector (EW) 58
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday, April 12; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 216-264
At Nile Golf Course
Top 5 individual scores:
1. Olivia Smith (S) 47
2. Alison Dumo (MT) 49
3. Monica Bentley (S) 53
T4. Maisy Frederick (S) 58
T4. Gwen Dominguez (S) 58
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, April 12; 3:30 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course
Meadowdale vs Shorewood at Jackson Park Golf Course
No details reported
Meadowdale next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, April 12; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course
— Compiled by Steve Willits
