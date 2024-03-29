High school sports roundup for March 28, 2024

Baseball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Glacier Peak 3-2

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Braden Thompson: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, ER, 6 BB, 4 K

Ethan Swenson: WP, 2 IP, H, 0 R, 4 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Talan Zenk: 1 for 2, BB, 2 R, SB

Braeden Davidson: 1 for 1, R, SB

Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-1; Glacier Peak 5-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs. Meadowdale; Saturday, March 30; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

———

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 8-1

Freshmen pitchers Grafton Marshall-Inman and Declan Crawford combined to throw a no-hitter as the Warriors improved to 4-0 in Wesco 3A South league play this season. Marshall-Inman started the game and pitched three innings, allowing five walks and striking out eight. Crawford closed out the game by throwing four innings, with four walks and 11 strikeouts.

Senior captain Thomas Shults caught the no-hitter and also contributed at the plate. Shults went 2-for-3 with a walk, two triples, two runs and two RBI.

The Warriors swept the two-game series against Lynnwood this week, allowing only one base hit in the two games.

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:

Grafton Marshall-Inman: 3 IP, 0 H, ER, 5 BB, 8 K

Declan Crawford: 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 11 K

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:

Thomas Shults: 2 for 3, BB, 2 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Diego Escandon: 2 for 5, R, SB

Cruz Escandon: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R, 2 SB

Lukas Wanke: 1 for 3, RBI

Andreas Simonsen: 1 for 3, R, RBI, SB

Trevelyan Podawiltz: 2 for 3, BB, RBI

Finn Crawford: 1 for 3, BB, R, SB

Pablo Ferreria-Hernandez: 2 R

Luke Boland: 1 for 3, SB

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-0, 5-3; Lynnwood 0-2, 1-6

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cedarcrest; Saturday, March 30; 1 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: at Shorewood; Saturday, March 30; 6:30 p.m.

Lake Stevens defeated Meadowdale 9-0

Lake Stevens pitcher: Trey Nance: CG shutout, 7 K

Lake Stevens hitters:

Julian Wilson: 2 for 3, 2 R, 3 RBI, SB

Blake Moser: 2 R, 3 SB

Bryce Moser: R, RBI, 2 SB

Aspen Alexander: R, 2 RBI

Meadowdale hitting: Nicholas Zardis: 2 for 3

Records: Lake Stevens 3-3; Meadowdale 5-3

Meadowdale next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Saturday, March 30; 4 p.m.

Softball

Everett defeated Mountlake Terrace 9-8

Everett hitting:

Haylie Oyler: 3 for 4, 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI, SB

Braylon Yarwood: 2 for 3, BB, 3 R

Isa Davis: 1 for 3, BB, HR, R, RBI

Mia Hoekendorf: 1 for 4, 3B, R, RBI

Anna Luscher: 2 for 4, RBI, 2 SB

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Ellie Gilbert: 5 IP, 11 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

Bri Reyes: 2 IP, H, 0 R, BB, 3 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Evie Snow: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 R, RBI

Kyleigh Smith: 2 for 4, R, RBI

Natalie Cardin: 1 for 2, BB, 2B, R, 2 RBI

Ellie Gilbert: 1 for 2, BB, R

Bri Reyes: 2 BB, R, SB

Hailey Taron: 1 for 3, BB, R, RBI

Charlotte Snook: 1 for 3

Delia Glover: BB, RBI

Chloe Parker: Run

Records (league and overall): Everett 2-0, 5-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-1, 0-5

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Monroe; Saturday, March 30; 1 p.m.

———

Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 12-2

Meadowdale pitching: Olivia Feistel: 5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

Meadowdale hitting:

Madison Mitchell: 3 for 3, 2 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Olivia Feistel: 1 for 3, HR, R, 3 RBI

Analise Griffiths: 2 for 3, 2B, 3 R

Mia Cantu: 1 for 2, HBP, 2 R, 2 RBI

Jaeden Sajec: 1 for 3, 2B, R, 2 RBI

Peyton Fry: 1 for 3, R

Mackenzie Kim: 1 for 3, R, RBI

Hallie Weeks: R

Hailey Bernards: BB

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-1, 4-2; Archbishop Murphy 0-2, 1-4

Meadowdale next game: at Lake Washington; Friday, March 29; 4:30 p.m.

Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 21-2

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Stanwood 2-1, 4-2; Lynnwood 0-3, 1-6

Lynnwood next game: at Shorecrest; Monday April 1; 4 p.m.

Marysville Pilchuck vs Edmonds-Woodway (postponed)

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Cedarcrest; Monday, April 8; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys Soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 2-1

Mountlake Terrace goals: Brody Myers-Little, Ash Jeffers

Mountlake Terrace assists: Michael Kier, Nickolas Portillo

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-2-1, 3-3-1; Archbishop Murphy 3-1-2, 3-1-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Monday, April 1; 7:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 208-225

at Lynnwood Golf Course- 9 hole, Par 33

Weather: wet with sun breaks

Top individual scores:

T1. Rachel Reitz (M) 45

T1. Kari Petterson (M) 45

3. Ivy Ren (S) 54

4. Julia Kang (S) 56

T5. Gwen Farrow (M) 57

T5. Sofina Morgan (M) 57

Meadowdale next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, April 10; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 243-290

at Walter Hall Golf Course

No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs. Meadowdale; Wednesday, April 10; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Track & Field

Cascade/Edmonds-Woodway/Stanwood

at Everett Memorial Stadium

Click here for results:

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/531999/results/all

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Archbishop Murphy and Mountlake Terrace; Thursday April 11; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood/Mountlake Terrace/Shorecrest

Click here for results:

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/534235/results/all

Lynnwood next meet: Davis Invitational; Saturday, April 6; 10 a.m. at Eisenhower High School in Yakima

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Archbishop Murphy and Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, April 11; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Jackson/Meadowdale/Shorewood

Click here for results:

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/530754/results/all

Meadowdale next meet: Birger Solberg Invitational; Saturday, April 6; 10 a.m. at Civic Stadium in Bellingham

Girls Tennis

Marysville Getchell vs Meadowdale (postponed)

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, April 9; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Lynnwood vs Monroe (postponed)

Lynnwood next match: at Shorewood; Tuesday, April 9; 3:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits