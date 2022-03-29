High school sports roundup for March 28, 2022

Girls Softball

Marysville Getchell defeated Meadowdale 11-9

Marysville Getchell highlights:

Teagan Carroll: 3 for 3, 2 3B, 3 RBI

Emme Witter: 3 H, HR

Parker Johnson: HR

Records: Marysville Getchell 1-3; Meadowdale 2-2

Meadowdale next game: vs Mariner; Wednesday March 30; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 15-1 (5 innings)

Snohomish hitting highlights:

Alli Wilson: 3 for 3, 2B, HR, 4 RBI

Avery Clark: 2 for 2, 2B, RBI

Hurley Mersberg: 2 for 3, 2B

Snohomish pitching highlights:

Cheyenne Siegler: 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 4 K

Mountlake Terrace highlights:

Cameron Dunn: HR

Records: Snohomish 4-3; Mountlake Terrace 2-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Wednesday March 30, 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Marysville Pilchuck defeated Edmonds-Woodway 12-2

No details reported

Records: Marysville Pilchuck 2-2; Edmonds-Woodway 1-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Jackson; Wednesday March 30, 4:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits