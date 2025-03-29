High school sports roundup for March 27, 2025

Girls Golf

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 245-250

at Jackson Park Golf Course

Top individual scores:

1. Maisy Frederick (SC) 50

2. Sienna Davis (SC) 54

3. Sadie Parker (MT) 56

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, April 2; 2:45 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway (no team scores reported)

at Nile Golf Course

Top individual scores:

1. Julia Kang (S) 45

T2. Ivy Ren (S) 51

T2. Sadie Austad (S) 51

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, April 17; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Boys Golf

Wesco South tournament #2

at Lynnwood Golf Course

Team scores:

1. Archbishop Murphy 148

2. Shorewood 151

3. Meadowdale 154

T4. Edmonds-Woodway 159

T4. Shorecrest 159

6. Lynnwood 182

7. Mountlake Terrace 188

Top individual scores:

T1. Chase Hanby (SW) 34

T1. Jack Duffy (AM) 34

3. Floyd Villanueva (Mea) 35

T4. Tyler Looney (Mea) 36

T4. Rush Bradley (AM) 36

T6. Jason Davis (L) 37

T6. Everett Horrocks (EW) 37

T6. Rex Jobe (AM) 37

T6. Peter Kosten (SW) 37

T6. Abraham Denton (SC) 37

Meadowdale next match: vs Arlington, South Whidbey and Stanwood; Friday, March 28; 3 p.m. at Gleneagle Golf Course in Arlington

Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace next match: Wesco South tournament #3; Wednesday, April 2; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway (no team scores reported)

at Nile Golf Course

Top individual scores:

1. Julia Kang (S) 45

T2. Ivy Ren (S) 51

T2. Sadie Austad (S) 51

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, April 17; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Baseball

Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 5-4

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy; Lynnwood

Next game: Meadowdale at Archbishop Murphy; Monday, March 31; 4 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 13-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood; Lynnwood

Next game: Shorewood at Lynnwod; Monday, March 31; 4 p.m.

Track and Field

Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Shorewood

No team scores reported

See event results here.

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, April 3; 3:30 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Meadowdale next meet: vs Jackson and Stanwood; Thursday, April 3; 3:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Jackson, Mariner and Mountlake Terrace

No team scores reported.

Mountlake Terrace girls event winners:

100 meters – Allison Mervin, 12.69

Triple jump- Allison Mervin, 34-08

110 meter hurdles- Brynlee Dubiel, 15.32

300 meter hurdles- Brynlee Dubiel, 46.79

Javelin- Sierra Swan, 100-07

Discus- Emma Schmidt, 74-09

4 x 100 meter relay- Brynlee Dubiel, Allison Mevin, Haruna DiPippo, Taylor Williams, 51.86

4 x 200 meter relay- Brynlee Dubiel, Allison Mevin, Haruna DiPippo, Taylor Williams, 1:49.60

Mountlake Terrace boys event winners:

Javelin- Jayden Costa, 122-09

4 x 400 meter relay- Evan Labuguen, Andrew McBride, Vincent Castaneda, Jackson Castaneda, 3:43.20

See event results here.

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Lynnwood and Shorewood; Thursday, April 3; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood, Shorewood and Sultan

Girls team scores:

Lynnwood defeated Sultan 81-45

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 111-39

Shorecrest defeated Sultan 124-25

Boys team scores:

Lynnwood defeated Sultan 106.67- 41.33

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 90-60

Shorecrest defeated Sultan 111-33

Lynnwood girls event winners:

100 meters- Monet Winfield Sullers, 13.38

1600 meters- Alice Tyler, 6:15.70

Shot put- Ena Dodik, 29-08

Discus- Ena Dodik, 118.05

Long jump- Zainabl Sumah, 15-065

Lynnwood boys event winners:

100 meters- Ty Jensen, 11.70

200 meters- Jaikin Choy, 23.94

800 meters- Kale Solomon, 2:12.15

Long jump- Jaikin Choy, 18-04

4 x 100 meter relay- Malachi Dillon, Jaikin Choy, Eric Ly, Ty Jensen, 45.71

4 x 400 meter relay- Lukman Bendawi, Eric Ly, Ty Jensen, Kale Solomon, 3:41.71

See event results here.

Lynnwood next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace and Shorewood; Thursday, April 3; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Tennis

Lynnwood vs Edmonds-Woodway

cancelled due to weather

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorewood; Friday, March 28; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday, March 31; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale vs Shorecrest

cancelled due to weather

Meadowdale next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Monday, March 31; 3:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace vs Shorewood

cancelled due to weather

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Meadowdale; Monday, March 31; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School