High school sports roundup for March 27, 2024

Softball

Cascade defeated Edmonds-Woodway 13-3

Records (league and overall): Cascade 3-0, 5-1; Edmonds-Woodway 0-2, 1-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs. Cedarcrest; Monday April 8; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

———

Mountlake Terrace vs. Monroe (postponed)

Rescheduled for Saturday March 30; 1 p.m. at Monroe High School

Next Mountlake Terrace game: vs Everett; Thursday, March 28; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Boys Golf

Wesco South 3A/2A Match

at Lynnwood Golf Course

Team scores:

1. Meadowdale 154

T2. Cedarcrest 163

T2. Archbishop Murphy 163

4. Shorewood 164

5. Edmonds-Woodway 167

6. Mountlake Terrace 173

7. Shorecrest 178

8. Lynnwood 200

Top individual scores:

T1. Jude Willcox (EW) 36

T1. Jack Duffy (AM) 36

T3. Tyler Looney (Mdl) 37

T3. Floyd Villanueva (Mdl) 37

T3. Gage Metcalf (CC) 37

6. Nash Swanson (CC) 38

T7. Chase Hanby (SW) 39

T7. Keldan Pablo (AM) 39

T9. Ethan Dumo (MT) 40

T9. Luke Wallace (MT) 40

T9. Sam Kirch (SW) 40

T9. Ian Ngethe (Mdl) 40

T9. Kyler Bishop (Mdl) 40

T14. Coleton Marshalek (EW) 41

T14. Tyson Iasconia (SC) 41

T16. Ian O’Brien (MT) 42

T16. Peter Kosten (SW) 42

T18. Oliver Truong (SW) 43

T18. Rush Bradley (AM) 43

T20. Darek Usitalo (SC) 44

T20. Nate Yglesias (EW) 44

T20. Blake Puetz (SW) 44

T20. Brandon Myers (CC) 44

T20. Huck Clapp (CC) 44

T25. Jason Davis (L) 45

T25. Angel Hernandez (L) 45

T25. James Jensen (AM) 45

Girls Golf

Mountlake Terrace vs. Shorecrest

at Jackson Park Golf Course – No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday April 10; 3:00 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Next match for each of the Edmonds School District teams:

Lynnwood vs Mountlake Terrace; Monday, April 8; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Meadowdale vs Marysville Getchell; Tuesday, April 9; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Wesco South 3A/2A Match (including all 4 Edmonds School District teams); Wednesday, April 17; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Baseball

Glacier Peak defeated Meadowdale 3-2 (10 innings)

Glacier Peak hitting stats:

Gavin Gardner: 2 for 4, 2 RBI

Meadowdale hitting stats:

Isaiah Kepoo-Sabate: 2 for 4, BB

Nicholas Zardis: 2 for 4, BB

Andrew Wells: BB, R

Tristan Dodds: R

Nick Blas: 2 BB

Meadowdale pitching stats:

Tristan Dodds: 2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, K

Charles Braithewaite: IP, H, BB, 3 K

Isaiah Kepoo-Sabate: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K

Andre Titus: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 2 K

Records: Glacier Peak 5-1; Meadowdale 5-2

Meadowdale upcoming games this week

Meadowdale vs Lake Stevens; Thursday, March 28; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Meadowdale at Mountlake Terrace; Saturday, March 30; 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway vs Lynnwood (postponed)

Edmonds-Woodway next match; vs Everett; Monday, April 8; 3:30 p.m. at Clark Park

Lynnwood next match: at Shorewood; Tuesday, April 9; 3:30 p.m.

Shorewood at Mountlake Terrace (postponed)

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Cascade; Tuesday, April 9; 3:30 p.m