High school sports roundup for March 26, 2024

Baseball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 4-0
Sophomore pitcher Lukas Wanke tossed his second straight complete-game shutout as the Warriors improved their league record to 3-0 on the season with a 4-0 victory over the Royals. Wanke only allowed one hit and struck out 10 Lynnwood hitters.
Two other Edmonds-Woodway sophomores stood out at the plate. Trevelyan Podawiltz went 2-for-2 with two runs, two RBI and a stolen base. Toshi Gilginas was also 2-for-2, with a double, RBI and two stolen bases.
University of Oregon commit Jace Hampson had the only hit of the game for Lynnwood.
Edmonds-Woodway pitching: Lukas Wanke: CG 7 IP, H, 0 R, BB, 10 K
Edmonds-Woodway hitting:
Trevelyan Podawiltz: 2 for 2, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB
Toshi Galginas: 2 for 2, 2B, RBI, 2 SB
Andreas Simonsen: 1 for 2, BB, 2 R
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-0, 4-3; Lynnwood 0-1, 1-5
Next game: Edmonds-Woodway at Lynnwood; Thursday March 28; 4 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lake Stevens 13-1
Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Owen Meek: 4 IP, H, ER, 2 K
Ryan Sturgill: IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB
Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Jack Gripentrog: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI
Talan Zenk: 2 for 3, BB, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2 SB
Griffin Potter: 2 for 3, 2 BB, 2 RBI, SB
Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-1; Lake Stevens 2-3
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Glacier Peak; Thursday March 28; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Meadowdale vs Glacier Peak (postponed)
Makeup date: Wednesday March 27 at Meadowdale
Meadowdale following game: vs Lake Stevens; Thursday, March 28; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Boys Soccer
Meadowdale defeated Stanwood 2-0
Meadowdale goals: C.J. Obeize, Caleb Angeles
Meadowdale assist: Maximo Falagan
Meadowdale goalkeeper: Noe Pasillas
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-2-1, 2-3-1; Stanwood 0-5, 1-5
Meadowdale next game: at Arlington; Friday, March 29; 7:30 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Arlington 2-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 3-1-1, 3-2-1; Arlington 2-2-1, 3-2-1
Lynnwood next game: vs Everett; Friday, March 29; 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln Field
Mountlake Terrace tied Everett 2-2
Mountlake Terrace goals: Ash Jeffers, Nickolas Portillo
Mountlake Terrace assists: Nickolas Portillo, Aiden Saga
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-2-1, 2-3-1; Everett 2-2-1, 2-3-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, March 28; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Edmonds-Woodway tied Archbishop Murphy 1-1
Edmonds-Woodway goal: Andrew Montero
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-0-2, 4-0-2; Archbishop Murphy 3-0-2, 3-0-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Stanwood; Friday March 29; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Softball
Cedarcrest defeated Meadowdale 4-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest 2-0, 5-1, Meadowdale 1-1, 3-2
Meadowdale next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, March 28; 4:00 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Mountlake Terrace vs. Marysville Pilchuck (postponed)
Game reschedule for Thursday, April 18; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Monroe; Wednesday March 27; 3:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Cedarcrest defeated Lynnwood 209-223
Top 5 individual scores:
1. Hadley McDonough (C) 43
2. Katie Linder (C) 48
3. Stacey Lee (L) 51
4. Sydney Rapp (C) 54
T5. Isabella Ocampo (L) 57
T5. Weiwei Chao (L) 57
Lynnwood next match: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, April 10; 3:30 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course
Boys Golf
Meadowdale vs. Cascade and South Whidbey
No results reported
Lynnwood vs Shorecrest
No results reported
Girls Tennis
Mountlake Terrace vs. Marysville Pilchuck (postponed)
Makeup match: Friday April 12; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Cascade; Tuesday. April 9; 3:30 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
