High school sports roundup for March 25, 2025

Boys Soccer

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Pilchuck 3-1

Meadowdale goals:

Maximo Falagan

C.J. Obieze

Dixon Morales

Records: Meadowdale 1-4; Marysville Pilchuck 0-4

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, March 28; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 2-1 (overtime)

Levi Martinez scored the game winning goal with an assist from Alex Plumis as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors defeated the Lynnwood Royals, 2-1. The roles were reversed during regulation as Plumis scored the Warriors first goal with an assist from Martinez.

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-1, 3-2; Lynnwood 0-2, 1-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Monroe; Friday March 28; 7:30 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Friday, March 28; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 3-0, 5-0; Mountlake Terrace 1-2, 1-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Friday, March 28; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 6-1

Singles:

Maddie Ashe (EW) defeated Thea Seckinger (AM) 6-0, 6-2

Blancha Prioto (AM) defeated Amelia Miller (EW) 6-4, 6-7, 11-0

Daniella Caparroso (EW) defeated Jackie Fairbanks (AM) 6-1, 6-3

Ellie Sadler (EW) defeated Marta Taroni (AM) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles:

Sydney Bates/Darcy Brennan (EW) defeated Jule Rioja/Kamdyn Latta (AM) 6-3, 6-4

Poppy Swenson/Eva Oliver (EW) defeated Keira Shander/Brynlee Wilson (AM) 6-2, 6-1

Kendall Asay/Olivia Dune (EW) defeated Fernanda Lopez/Lizzy Robinson (AM) 6-2, 4-6, 10-5

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Lynnwood; Thursday, March 27; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 4-3

Singles:

Rose Tulga (L) defeated Lily Haessler (S) 7-5, 6-4

Zoe Greenzweig (S) defeated Vy Bui (L) 6-3, 6-2

Sophie Schmitz (S) defeated Adrianna Safarova (L) 6-1, 6-1

Ally Miner (S) defeated Leah Kibuta (L) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles:

Ava Barias/Adelina Tran (L) defeated Lauren Kajimura/Thayer Katahara (S) 6-4, 4-6, 7-5

Mia Halset/Walker Temme (S) defeated Melissa Seng/Naomi Aquino (L) 6-2, 6-1

Kaitlyn Lopez/Taylor Simbulan (L) defeated Neena Mercado/Sabina Schoeld (S) 6-3, 6-0

Lynnwood next match: vs Lake Stevens; Wednesday, March 26; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Baseball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 2-1

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Liam Moore: 1 for 3, 2B, RBI

Mcoy LaBlanc: 1 for 3, R, SB

Jack Gripentrog: 1 for 3, SB

Owen Meek: 1 for 3, RBI, SB

Nolan Valdivia: HBP, R

Jeremy Perreault: 2 BB

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Layton Rongholt: 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, winning pitcher

Nicholas Liepins: IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, save

Lynnwood pitching highlights:

Lukas Holmer: 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-0, 2-3; Lynnwood 0-2, 0-5

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, March 26; 4 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: at Shorewood; Thursday, March 27; 4 p.m. at Meridian Park Field

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 13-3

Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:

Andreas Simonsen: 2 RBI

Luke Boland: 1 for 4, 2B, R

Trevelyan Podawiltz: 3 for 4, 2 2B, R, RBI

Lukas Wanke: 3 for 3, 3 R, RBI, 2 SB, Sac

Finn Crawford: BB, R, SB

Andrew Bau: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R, RBI, SB

Erik Alsdorf: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB

Cameron Croft: 1 for 2, 2 BB, R, 2 RBI

Toshi Gilginas: 3 for 4, 2B, R, 2 RBI

Aksel Forseth: R

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Finn Crawford: CG 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 1 K; winning pitcher (2-0)

Meadowdale hitting highlights:

Ben Webster: 1 for 2, HBP, R

Daniel Smith: 1 for 2, BB, R, RBI, 2 SB

Andre Titus: 1 for 2, BB

Jagger Bishop: 1 for 3, 2B, RBI

Kealoha Kepo’o-Sabate: BB, R, SB

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-0, 4-1; Meadowdale 0-2, 1-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, March 26; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, March 27; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School