High school sports roundup for March 24, 2025

Softball

Granite Falls defeated Lynnwood 13-3 (5 innings)

Granite Falls hitting highlights:

Addison Haverfield: 3 for 3, HR, 4 RBI

Charlee Rohn: HR

Lynnwood hitting highlights:

Olivia Michaels: R

Lanah Palumbo: R

Briar Knoth: R

Records: Granite Falls 1-0; Lynnwood 1-4

Lynnwood next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, March 26; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 8-6

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Evie Snow: 2 for 3, 2 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Hailey Taron: 2 for 3, 2B, 3 RBI

Amaya Johnson: 1 for 2, BB, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI

Charlotte Snook: 1 for 3, 2 R

Brielle Contreras: 1 for 3, RBI

Bri Reyes: BB, R

Jordyn Stokes: BB, R

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Charlotte Snook: 12 K

Shorecrest hitting highlights:

Riu Hanrahan: 3 for 4, 2B, 3B, HR, 3 R

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 3-1; Shorecrest 0-1, 3-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, March 28; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 7-1

Meadowdale hitting highlights:

Jaeden Sajec: 3 for 4, 3B, 2 R, RBI

Madison Mitchell: 2 for 2, 2 R, SB

Sophia Billy: 2 for 3, R, RBI

Olivia Feistel: 1 for 4, 2B, RBI

Zoe De Mello: 1 for 3, BB, R, RBI

Peyton Fry: 1 for 3

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Olivia Feistel: 7 IP CG, 5 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Marysville Getchell pitching highlights:

Aaliyah Shafer: 13 K

Records: Meadowdale 1-2; Marysville Getchell 1-3

Meadowdale next game: at Jackson; Wednesday, March 26; 4 p.m.

Glacier Peak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 11-2

Glacier Peak hitting highlights:

Alexis Garcia: 2 for 4, 2 2B, 3 R, RBI, SB

Briannica Titus: 3 for 4, R, RBI

Sammie Christensen: 2 for 2, 2 RBI

Morgan Udy: 2 for 4, R, 2 RBI

Emma Hirshon: 1 for 4, 2 RBI

Glacier Peak pitching highlights:

Emma Hirshorn: CG, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 16 K

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:

Audrey Sommer: 1 for 2, R

Ellie Alderson: 1 for 3, RBI

Ella Campbell: 1 for 3, 2B

Abby McCorvey: 1 for 3

Madeline Jones: 1 for 3

Catie Ingalls: R, SB

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Ella Campbell: 3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, K

Records: Glacier Peak 1-2; Edmonds-Woodway 3-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lynnwood; Wednesday, March 26; 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-3

Singles:

Katelynne Wyckoff (M) defeated Makenna Cook (EW) 6-1, 6-2

Maddie Ashe (EW) defeated Grace Gilman (M) 7-5, 6-2

Amelia Miller (EW) defeated Claire Yim (M) 6-3, 6-1

Daniella Capanoso (EW) defeated Kyaiyah Un (M) 6-4, 6-3

Doubles:

Emie Shepard/Jenna Vanderpoel (M) defeated Sydney Bates/Darey Brennan (6-4, 7-5)

Jackie Rochel/Jordan Dujardin (M) defeated Tiffanie Gonzorig/Jenna Madsen (EW) 6-3, 4-6, 10-8

Umama Junejo/Saryna Moua (M) defeated Aimee Shimooka/Madeline Cruz (EW) 8-6, 6-2

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday March 26; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, March 26; 3:30 p.m

Boys Golf

Mountlake Terrace vs King’s

at Jackson Park Golf Course

No results reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: Wesco South #2 tournament; vs Archbishop Murphy, Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale, Shorecrest and Shorewood