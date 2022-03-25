High school sports roundup for March 24, 2022

Boys Baseball
Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-2
Lynnwood pitching highlights:
Keenan Masters: CG, 7 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 14 K
Lynnwood hitting highlights:
Mason Lane: 1 for 3, 3B
Tommy McMahon: 1 for 3, BB, R, RBI
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Cody Snow: CG, 7 IP, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 H, 2 BB, 10 K
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Talen Zenk: 1 for 3, 3B, R, RBI
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-0, 1-2; Mountlake Terrace 0-1, 1-2
Next game: Mountlake Terrace at Lynnwood; Friday March 25; 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Marysville Getchell defeated Lynnwood 5-2
Singles:
Emmah Butler (MG) defeated Cassidy Johnsen (L) 7-5, 6-2
Lillian Rounds (MG) defeated Hannah Douglas (L) 2-6, 6-2, 6-1
Abigail Brindle (MG) defeated Odgerel Altangerel (L) 6-0, 6-4
Kokomi Mott (L) defeated Sam Abelle (MG) 6-2, 6-2
Doubles:
Jaydyn Barlew/Amanda Szchenyi (MG) defeated Sydney Navarro/Carolina Serna-Badillo (L) 6-1, 2-6, 6-3
Lizzie Wagstaff/Adeline Gobel (MG) defeated Semhal Beyene/Kalyani Blackwell (L) 6-1, 6-0
Cecilia Camacho/Vy Bui (L) defeated Claire Wagstaff/Amy Peterson (MG) 3-6, 6-4, 10-7
Lynnwood next match: vs Marysville-Pilchuck; Friday March 25; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Track & Field
Arlington/Meadowdale/Shorecrest at Arlington High School
Boys Team Scores:
Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 94-86
Arlington defeated Meadowdale 133-47
Girls Team Scores:
Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 107-79
Arlington defeated Meadowdale 115-73
Meadowdale athletes who won individual events:
Boys 100 Meters- Hans Beck 11.66
Girls 100 Meters- Tresley Love 12.87
Boys 200 Meters- Isaac Carlson 23.76
Girls 400 Meters- Sonja Amy 1:05.56
Girls 800 Meters- Tresley Love 2:37.01
Girls 1600 Meters- Annalisa Grant 6:03.71
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles- Rachel Meas 52.95
Girls 4 x 400 Relay- Sonja Amy/Hazel Maxwell/Kesley Love/Tresley Love 4:23.96
Boys Pole Vault- Austin Seals 10-06
Meadowdale next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday March 31; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Lynnwood/Marysville Getchell/Mountlake Terrace
Edmonds Stadium
Boys Team Scores:
Lynnwood 69
Marysville Getchell 41
Mountlake Terrace 31
Individual Events Winners:
100 Meters- Jordan Whittle (L) 11.57
200 Meters- John Miguel Hurtado (L) 23.64
400 Meters- Sartaj Sidhu (MG) 57.01
800 Meters- Carter Middleton (MT) 2:11.95
1600 Meters- Brandon Miller (L) 4:43.78
3200 Meters- Daxtyn Castagnetta (L) 10:41.19
110 Meter Hurdles- Nathaniel Wilder (L) 18:89
300 Meter Hurdles- Daxtyn Castagnetta (L) 44.80
4 x 100 Relay- Lynnwood (Andrew Archide, John Miguel Hurtado, Jordan Whittle, Kadin Carroll) 44.83
4 x 400 Relay- Marysville Getchell (Sartaj Sidhu, Santana Thomas, Carter Schmidt, Brandon Emory) 3:57.68
Shot Put- Nathaniel Wilder (L) 37-11.00
Discus- Luke Francois (L) 91-03
Javelin- Nathaniel Wilder (L) 130-07
High Jump- Nathaniel Wilder (L) 5-10.00
Pole Vault- Mason Hrcek (MT) 10-00.00
Long Jump- Carter Schmidt (MG) 18-07.50
Girls Team Scores:
Mountlake Terrace 59
Marysville Getchell 45
Lynnwood 37
Individual event winners:
100 Meters- Beni Luboya (MG) 13.61
200 Meters- Donna Marie Harris (L) 27.77
400 Meters- Claire Michal (MG) 1:08.72
800 Meters- Piper Jones-Moses (MG) 2:52.81
1600 Meters- Rachel Elliott (L) 6:05.38
3200 Meters- Marly Martinez (MG) 13:52.97
100 Meter Hurdles- Asheni Bacon (MG) 21.57
300 Meter Hurdles- Maile Armstrong (MT) 55.26
4 x 100 Relay- Lynnwood (Caroline Vo, Donna Marie Harris, Tamara Lukic, Siari Rodriguez) 54.12
4 x 200 Relay- Lynnwood (MyKenzie Raney, Siari Rodriguez, Alayjah Andry, Donna Marie Harris) 1:54.83
4 x 400 Relay- Lynnwood (Barbara Ramirez-Garcia, Rachel Elliott, Donna Marie Harris, Alayjah Andry) 4:33.64
Shot Put- Maurcia Lott (L) 29-01.00
Discus- Alexis Dresher (MT) 90-01
Javelin- Hope Ambachew (MT) 122-03
High Jump- Jayda Pittman (MG) 4-06.00 and India Young (MT) 4-06.00
Pole Vault- Hope Ambachew (MT) 6-06.00
Long Jump- Jessie Tong (MT) 14-03.00
Triple Jump- Jayda Pittman (MG) 30-02.00
Lynnwood next meet: vs Archbishop Murphy and Monroe; Thursday March 31; 4 p.m. at Monroe High School
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Everett and Shorecrest; Thursday March 31; 3:30 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Edmonds-Woodway vs Shorewood
Shoreline Stadium
Boys Team Score:
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 103-42
Individual event winners:
100 Meters- Mihin Wijayasundara (EW) 11.47
200 Meters- Mihin Wijayasundara (EW) 23.83
400 Meters- Avery Lagasca (S) 56.17
800 Meters- Keiyu Mamiya (S) 2:05.22
1600 Meters- Keiyu Mamiya (S) 5:00.39
3200 Meters- Luke Blomberg (EW) 11:02.98
110 Meter Hurdles- Daniel Park (EW) 17.9
300 Meter Hurdles- Alec Rust (EW) 45.87
4 x 100 Relay- Edmonds-Woodway (Hutchinson Clarke, David Danyo, Liam Fitting, Mihin Wijayasundara) 47.44
4 x 400 Relay- Shorewood (McKinley Martsolf, Ian McArthur, Yonie Gebrehanna, Keiyu Mamiya) 3:54.15
Shot Put- Gage Berger (EW) 38-09.00
Discus- Anthony Hunter (EW) 98-08
Javelin- Alec Rust (EW) 127-05
High Jump- Will Bates (EW) 5-08.00
Pole Vault- Alec Rust (EW) 12-00.00
Long Jump- Killian James Chappell (EW) 17-11.50
Triple Jump- Will Bates (EW) 37-00.50
Girls Team Score:
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 85.5-63.5
Individual event winners:
100 Meters- Gilana Wollman (S) 12.53
200 Meters- Naomi Limb (EW) 27.78
400 Meters- Evelyn Grennan (S) 1:09.68
800 Meters- Isabel Hatzenbeler (EW) 2:40.80
1600 Meters- Sharon Gutierrez (EW) 5:35.51
3200 Meters- Stella Smith (EW) 11:57.6
100 Meter Hurdles- Katelyn Ely (EW) 17.4
300 Meter Hurdles- Katelyn Ely (EW) 52.06
4 x 100 Relay- Shorewood (Carly Tanaka, Hermon Getnet, Teagan Aw, Galana Wollman) 52.14
4 x 200 Relay- Edmonds-Woodway (Jamie Livingston, Katelyn Ely, Isabel Hatzenbeler, Naomi Limb) 1:52.4
4 x 400 Relay- Shorewood (Maceana MacDonald, Molly McGeoy, Maddie Brouillard, Keegan Sherry) 4:31.49
Shot Put- Halle Waram (EW) 31-00.00
Discus- Lucy Bartron (EW) 96-01
Javelin- Lucy Bartron (EW) 109-00
High Jump- Molly McGeoy (S) 4-09.00
Pole Vault- Molly McGeoy (S) 7-06.00
Long Jump- Gilana Wollman (S) 17-05.25
Triple Jump- Serena Hasse (EW) 30-11.00
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Meadowdale and Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday March 31; 3:30 p.m at Edmonds Stadium
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.