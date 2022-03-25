High school sports roundup for March 24, 2022

Boys Baseball

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-2

Lynnwood pitching highlights:

Keenan Masters: CG, 7 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 14 K

Lynnwood hitting highlights:

Mason Lane: 1 for 3, 3B

Tommy McMahon: 1 for 3, BB, R, RBI

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Cody Snow: CG, 7 IP, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 H, 2 BB, 10 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Talen Zenk: 1 for 3, 3B, R, RBI

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-0, 1-2; Mountlake Terrace 0-1, 1-2

Next game: Mountlake Terrace at Lynnwood; Friday March 25; 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Marysville Getchell defeated Lynnwood 5-2

Singles:

Emmah Butler (MG) defeated Cassidy Johnsen (L) 7-5, 6-2

Lillian Rounds (MG) defeated Hannah Douglas (L) 2-6, 6-2, 6-1

Abigail Brindle (MG) defeated Odgerel Altangerel (L) 6-0, 6-4

Kokomi Mott (L) defeated Sam Abelle (MG) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles:

Jaydyn Barlew/Amanda Szchenyi (MG) defeated Sydney Navarro/Carolina Serna-Badillo (L) 6-1, 2-6, 6-3

Lizzie Wagstaff/Adeline Gobel (MG) defeated Semhal Beyene/Kalyani Blackwell (L) 6-1, 6-0

Cecilia Camacho/Vy Bui (L) defeated Claire Wagstaff/Amy Peterson (MG) 3-6, 6-4, 10-7

Lynnwood next match: vs Marysville-Pilchuck; Friday March 25; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Track & Field

Arlington/Meadowdale/Shorecrest at Arlington High School

Boys Team Scores:

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 94-86

Arlington defeated Meadowdale 133-47

Girls Team Scores:

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 107-79

Arlington defeated Meadowdale 115-73

Meadowdale athletes who won individual events:

Boys 100 Meters- Hans Beck 11.66

Girls 100 Meters- Tresley Love 12.87

Boys 200 Meters- Isaac Carlson 23.76

Girls 400 Meters- Sonja Amy 1:05.56

Girls 800 Meters- Tresley Love 2:37.01

Girls 1600 Meters- Annalisa Grant 6:03.71

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles- Rachel Meas 52.95

Girls 4 x 400 Relay- Sonja Amy/Hazel Maxwell/Kesley Love/Tresley Love 4:23.96

Boys Pole Vault- Austin Seals 10-06

Meadowdale next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday March 31; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Lynnwood/Marysville Getchell/Mountlake Terrace

Edmonds Stadium

Boys Team Scores:

Lynnwood 69

Marysville Getchell 41

Mountlake Terrace 31

Individual Events Winners:

100 Meters- Jordan Whittle (L) 11.57

200 Meters- John Miguel Hurtado (L) 23.64

400 Meters- Sartaj Sidhu (MG) 57.01

800 Meters- Carter Middleton (MT) 2:11.95

1600 Meters- Brandon Miller (L) 4:43.78

3200 Meters- Daxtyn Castagnetta (L) 10:41.19

110 Meter Hurdles- Nathaniel Wilder (L) 18:89

300 Meter Hurdles- Daxtyn Castagnetta (L) 44.80

4 x 100 Relay- Lynnwood (Andrew Archide, John Miguel Hurtado, Jordan Whittle, Kadin Carroll) 44.83

4 x 400 Relay- Marysville Getchell (Sartaj Sidhu, Santana Thomas, Carter Schmidt, Brandon Emory) 3:57.68

Shot Put- Nathaniel Wilder (L) 37-11.00

Discus- Luke Francois (L) 91-03

Javelin- Nathaniel Wilder (L) 130-07

High Jump- Nathaniel Wilder (L) 5-10.00

Pole Vault- Mason Hrcek (MT) 10-00.00

Long Jump- Carter Schmidt (MG) 18-07.50

Girls Team Scores:

Mountlake Terrace 59

Marysville Getchell 45

Lynnwood 37

Individual event winners:

100 Meters- Beni Luboya (MG) 13.61

200 Meters- Donna Marie Harris (L) 27.77

400 Meters- Claire Michal (MG) 1:08.72

800 Meters- Piper Jones-Moses (MG) 2:52.81

1600 Meters- Rachel Elliott (L) 6:05.38

3200 Meters- Marly Martinez (MG) 13:52.97

100 Meter Hurdles- Asheni Bacon (MG) 21.57

300 Meter Hurdles- Maile Armstrong (MT) 55.26

4 x 100 Relay- Lynnwood (Caroline Vo, Donna Marie Harris, Tamara Lukic, Siari Rodriguez) 54.12

4 x 200 Relay- Lynnwood (MyKenzie Raney, Siari Rodriguez, Alayjah Andry, Donna Marie Harris) 1:54.83

4 x 400 Relay- Lynnwood (Barbara Ramirez-Garcia, Rachel Elliott, Donna Marie Harris, Alayjah Andry) 4:33.64

Shot Put- Maurcia Lott (L) 29-01.00

Discus- Alexis Dresher (MT) 90-01

Javelin- Hope Ambachew (MT) 122-03

High Jump- Jayda Pittman (MG) 4-06.00 and India Young (MT) 4-06.00

Pole Vault- Hope Ambachew (MT) 6-06.00

Long Jump- Jessie Tong (MT) 14-03.00

Triple Jump- Jayda Pittman (MG) 30-02.00

Lynnwood next meet: vs Archbishop Murphy and Monroe; Thursday March 31; 4 p.m. at Monroe High School

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Everett and Shorecrest; Thursday March 31; 3:30 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway vs Shorewood

Shoreline Stadium

Boys Team Score:

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 103-42

Individual event winners:

100 Meters- Mihin Wijayasundara (EW) 11.47

200 Meters- Mihin Wijayasundara (EW) 23.83

400 Meters- Avery Lagasca (S) 56.17

800 Meters- Keiyu Mamiya (S) 2:05.22

1600 Meters- Keiyu Mamiya (S) 5:00.39

3200 Meters- Luke Blomberg (EW) 11:02.98

110 Meter Hurdles- Daniel Park (EW) 17.9

300 Meter Hurdles- Alec Rust (EW) 45.87

4 x 100 Relay- Edmonds-Woodway (Hutchinson Clarke, David Danyo, Liam Fitting, Mihin Wijayasundara) 47.44

4 x 400 Relay- Shorewood (McKinley Martsolf, Ian McArthur, Yonie Gebrehanna, Keiyu Mamiya) 3:54.15

Shot Put- Gage Berger (EW) 38-09.00

Discus- Anthony Hunter (EW) 98-08

Javelin- Alec Rust (EW) 127-05

High Jump- Will Bates (EW) 5-08.00

Pole Vault- Alec Rust (EW) 12-00.00

Long Jump- Killian James Chappell (EW) 17-11.50

Triple Jump- Will Bates (EW) 37-00.50

Girls Team Score:

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 85.5-63.5

Individual event winners:

100 Meters- Gilana Wollman (S) 12.53

200 Meters- Naomi Limb (EW) 27.78

400 Meters- Evelyn Grennan (S) 1:09.68

800 Meters- Isabel Hatzenbeler (EW) 2:40.80

1600 Meters- Sharon Gutierrez (EW) 5:35.51

3200 Meters- Stella Smith (EW) 11:57.6

100 Meter Hurdles- Katelyn Ely (EW) 17.4

300 Meter Hurdles- Katelyn Ely (EW) 52.06

4 x 100 Relay- Shorewood (Carly Tanaka, Hermon Getnet, Teagan Aw, Galana Wollman) 52.14

4 x 200 Relay- Edmonds-Woodway (Jamie Livingston, Katelyn Ely, Isabel Hatzenbeler, Naomi Limb) 1:52.4

4 x 400 Relay- Shorewood (Maceana MacDonald, Molly McGeoy, Maddie Brouillard, Keegan Sherry) 4:31.49

Shot Put- Halle Waram (EW) 31-00.00

Discus- Lucy Bartron (EW) 96-01

Javelin- Lucy Bartron (EW) 109-00

High Jump- Molly McGeoy (S) 4-09.00

Pole Vault- Molly McGeoy (S) 7-06.00

Long Jump- Gilana Wollman (S) 17-05.25

Triple Jump- Serena Hasse (EW) 30-11.00

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Meadowdale and Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday March 31; 3:30 p.m at Edmonds Stadium

