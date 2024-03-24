High school sports roundup for March 23, 2024

Baseball
Mountlake Terrace at Marysville Getchell (postponed due to weather)
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lake Stevens; Tuesday, March 25; 4 p.m.
Lynnwood at Ferndale (postponed due to weather)
Lynnwood next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, March 25; 6 p.m.
