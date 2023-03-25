High school sports roundup for March 23, 2023

Edmond Woodway’s Ever Yamada (center) wins the 110m high hurdles in a meet with Mountlake Terrace and Shorewood held at Edmonds Stadium March 23. (Photos by Joe Christian)
(L to R) Edmonds-Woodway’s Lily Tessandore, Lindsey Gard, Olivia Lacambra, Sydney Keay, Shorewood’s Charlotte Philbrick and E-W’s Martina Landa strike a pose just before starting the 3200m race.
Naomi Limb finishes off the 4 x 200m with the win for E-W.
Terrace’s Tyson Lamons (L) competes in a heat of the 100m.
The Warriors’ Cannon Kennard (C) leads his heat in the 100m.
Liam Fitting throws the Javelin for Edmonds-Woodway.
Terrace’s “Joe” Asalifew wins the long jump with a jump of 18 feet, 9 inches.

 

E-W’s Vivianna Adkins receives the baton from Jane Miceli for the third leg of the 4 x 100m race. The Warriors defeated Shorewood for first place by one-tenth of a second.
E-W’s David Danyo (in green) wins the 400m with a time of 53.58 seconds.
Mountlake Terrace freshman Brynlee Dubiel wins the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.25 seconds.

Track and field

Edmonds-Woodway/Mountlake Terrace/Shorewood
At Edmonds Stadium

Boys Team Scores:
Shorewood 70
Edmonds-Woodway 42
Mountlake Terrace 39

Girls Team Scores:
Edmonds-Woodway 71
Shorewood 60
Mountlake Terrace 28

Click here to see results for all events
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/490658/results/all

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Arlington and Everett; Thursday, March 30; 3:30 p.m. at Everett Stadium
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Jackson and Shorecrest; Thursday, March 30; 3:30 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Everett/Lynnwood/Shorecrest
At Shoreline Stadium

Boys Team Scores:
Shorecrest 57
Everett 50
Lynnwood 38

Girls Team Scores:
Shorecrest 63
Lynnwood 45
Everett 42

Click here to see results from all events
https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/488391/results/all

Lynnwood next meet: vs Meadowdale and Shorewood; Thursday, March 30; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Cedarcrest/Kamiak/Meadowdale- at Goddard Stadium
No details reported

Meadowdale next meet: vs Lynnwood and Shorewood; Thursday, March 30; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Boys golf

Edmonds-Woodway/Everett/Meadowdale/Mount Vernon
At Legion Memorial Golf Course, Par 71

Team Scores:
Meadowdale 345
Edmonds-Woodway 365
Everett 412
Mount Vernon DNQ

Top 5 Individuals:
1. Jude Wilcox (EW) 79
2. Floyd Villanueva (Mead) 80
3. Ian Ngthe (Mead) 83
4. Oliver Honeycutt (Mead) 86
T5. Everett Horrocks (EW) 87
T5. Jackson Stahlecker (MV) 87

Next Match: Edmonds-Woodway vs Meadowdale; Thursday, March 30; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Lynnwood vs Shorewood at Jackson Park Golf Course
No details reported

Lynnwood next match: vs Cedarcrest; Monday, March 27; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Softball

Kamiak defeated Mountlake Terrace 13-0 (5 innings)

Kamiak pitching highlights:
Synclair Mawudeku and Ally Boulger: combined no hitter, 6 strikeouts

Kamiak hitting highlights:
Scarlette Chapman: 4 for 4, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI
Samantha Rohwer: 2 2B, 2 RBI
Aliya Boonsripal: 2 RBI

Records: Kamiak 7-0; Mountlake Terrace 2-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Monday, March 27; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

