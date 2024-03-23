High school sports roundup for March 22, 2024

Baseball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 9-3
Edmonds-Woodway hitting stats:
Cruz Escandon: 2 for 2, 2 BB, R, 2 RBI, 2 SB
Finn Crawford: 1 for 2, BB, 2 R, RBI
Thomas Shults: 2 RBI
Edmonds-Woodway pitching stats:
Will Alseth: 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 K
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-0, 3-3; Shorewood 0-2, 2-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, March 26; 6 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale defeated Cascade 11-4
Malikhi Emery-Henderson hit a home run and drove in three runs, Tristan Dodds scored three runs and Meadowdale’s bullpen pitched 4.2 scoreless innings as the Mavericks improved to 5-1 on the season.
Meadowdale hitting:
Malikhi Emery-Henderson: 2 for 4, HR, R, 3 RBI, 2 SB
Tristan Dodds: 2 for 3, 2B, 3 R, 2 SB
Isaiah Kepoo-Sabate: 1 for 4, 2B, R, 2 RBI
Andre Titus: 1 for 1, 2 BB, 2B, 2 R
Daniel Smith: 1 for 1, 2B, RBI
Nicholas Zardis: BB, 2 HBP, R, SB
Andrew Wells: BB, 2 R, RBI
Jagger Bishop: 2 BB, SB
Jayda Costa: HBP, R
Nolan Webster: RBI
Meadowdale pitching:
Andrew Wells: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K
Benjamin Bjornstad: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, K
Anthony Scholl: 1 IP, H, 0 R, K
Isaiah Kepoo-Sabate: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-0, 5-1; Cascade 0-2, 1-4
Meadowdale next game: at Glacier Peak; Tuesday, March 26; 4 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 8-7
Mountlake Terrace hitting:
Talan Zenk: 2 for 3, BB, 3B, 2 RBI
Tyler Shankle: 2 for 4, R
Ryan Sturgill: 2 for 4, R, RBI
Braeden Davidson: 1 for 2, BB, R, RBI
Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Dayton Nickolson: (winning pitcher) 4.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, BB, 6 K
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-0, 4-1; Shorecrest 0-2, 3-3
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Saturday, March 23; 11 a.m. at Marysville Pilchuck High School
Glacier Peak defeated Lynnwood 10-3
Lynnwood hitting:
Jace Hampson: 1 for 3, BB, 3B, 2 R, RBI
Gavin Harrington: 2 for 3, BB, SB
Sergio Navaro: BB, R, SB
Ryder Bowman: 1 for 3, HBP
Records: Glacier Peak 4-1; Lynnwood 1-4
Lynnwood next game: at Ferndale; Saturday, March 23; noon
Softball
Meadowdale defeated Mariner 19-5
Meadowdale pitching:
Olivia Feistel: 4.2 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 10 K
Meadowdale hitting:
Mia Cantu: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2B, 3 R, RBI
Jaeden Sajec: 1 for 3, BB, 3 R, 2 RBI
Mackenzie Kim: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, R
Analise Griffiths: 2 for 3, BB, 3B, 3 R, 4 RBI
Peyton Fry: 1 for 4, R, 2 RBI
Hailey Bernards: 2 for 4, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI
Olivia Feistel: 2 for 4, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB
Sophia Billy: 1 for 1, BB, 3B, R, 2 RBI, SB
Shay Faasse: 2 BB, R
Isabella Vallez: BB, R
Olivia Lahrson: BB
Records: Meadowdale 3-1; Mariner 1-3
Meadowdale next game: at Cedarcrest; Tuesday, March 26; 4 p.m.
Olympic defeated Mountlake Terrace 9-6
No details reported
Records: Olympic 5-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-4
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Monday, March 25; 4 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 12-2 (5 innings)
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 2-0, 5-1; Lynnwood 0-2, 1-4
Lynnwood next game: at Kamiak; Monday, March 25; 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville-Getchell 3-2 (2 OT)
Alex Plumis scored the game-winning goal in the final minute of the second overtime as the Warriors improved to 4-0-1 on the season.
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Alex Plumis
Andrew Montero
Jesus Ortiz Suarez
Edmonds-Woodway assists:
Alexander Bryan (2)
Richard Duncan
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-0-1, 4-0-1; Marysville Getchell 2-2, 3-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, March 26; 6 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville-Pilchuck 3-1
Mountlake Terrace goals:
Ash Jeffers
Josua Reents
Xander Terry
Mountlake Terrace assists:
Nickolas Portillo
Nicholas Barushka
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-2, 2-3; Marysville Pilchuck 1-3, 1-4
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Everett; Tuesday, March 26; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale tied Monroe 0-0
Meadowdale goalkeeper (shutout):
Colin Jones
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-2-1, 1-3-1; Monroe 1-0-3, 1-1-3
Meadowdale next game: at Stanwood; Tuesday, March 26; 7 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 3-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 4-0, 5-0; Lynnwood 2-1-1, 2-1-1
Lynnwood next game: vs Mount Si; Monday, March 25; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Girls Tennis
Edmonds-Woodway vs Everett
No results reported
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Snohomish; Monday, March 25; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Marysville-Getchell at Meadowdale – postponed due to weather
Make-up date: Thursday, March 28; 3:30 p.m.
Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, March 27; 4 p.m. at Gateway Middle School
Marysville-Pilchuck at Mountlake Terrace – postponed due to weather
Make-up date: Tuesday, March 26; 3:30 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Marysville Getchell; Monday, March 25; 3:30 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
