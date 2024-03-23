High school sports roundup for March 22, 2024

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 9-3

Edmonds-Woodway hitting stats:

Cruz Escandon: 2 for 2, 2 BB, R, 2 RBI, 2 SB

Finn Crawford: 1 for 2, BB, 2 R, RBI

Thomas Shults: 2 RBI

Edmonds-Woodway pitching stats:

Will Alseth: 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 K

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-0, 3-3; Shorewood 0-2, 2-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, March 26; 6 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale defeated Cascade 11-4

Malikhi Emery-Henderson hit a home run and drove in three runs, Tristan Dodds scored three runs and Meadowdale’s bullpen pitched 4.2 scoreless innings as the Mavericks improved to 5-1 on the season.

Meadowdale hitting:

Malikhi Emery-Henderson: 2 for 4, HR, R, 3 RBI, 2 SB

Tristan Dodds: 2 for 3, 2B, 3 R, 2 SB

Isaiah Kepoo-Sabate: 1 for 4, 2B, R, 2 RBI

Andre Titus: 1 for 1, 2 BB, 2B, 2 R

Daniel Smith: 1 for 1, 2B, RBI

Nicholas Zardis: BB, 2 HBP, R, SB

Andrew Wells: BB, 2 R, RBI

Jagger Bishop: 2 BB, SB

Jayda Costa: HBP, R

Nolan Webster: RBI

Meadowdale pitching:

Andrew Wells: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K

Benjamin Bjornstad: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, K

Anthony Scholl: 1 IP, H, 0 R, K

Isaiah Kepoo-Sabate: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-0, 5-1; Cascade 0-2, 1-4

Meadowdale next game: at Glacier Peak; Tuesday, March 26; 4 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 8-7

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Talan Zenk: 2 for 3, BB, 3B, 2 RBI

Tyler Shankle: 2 for 4, R

Ryan Sturgill: 2 for 4, R, RBI

Braeden Davidson: 1 for 2, BB, R, RBI

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Dayton Nickolson: (winning pitcher) 4.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, BB, 6 K

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-0, 4-1; Shorecrest 0-2, 3-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Saturday, March 23; 11 a.m. at Marysville Pilchuck High School

Glacier Peak defeated Lynnwood 10-3

Lynnwood hitting:

Jace Hampson: 1 for 3, BB, 3B, 2 R, RBI

Gavin Harrington: 2 for 3, BB, SB

Sergio Navaro: BB, R, SB

Ryder Bowman: 1 for 3, HBP

Records: Glacier Peak 4-1; Lynnwood 1-4

Lynnwood next game: at Ferndale; Saturday, March 23; noon

Softball

Meadowdale defeated Mariner 19-5

Meadowdale pitching:

Olivia Feistel: 4.2 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 10 K

Meadowdale hitting:

Mia Cantu: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2B, 3 R, RBI

Jaeden Sajec: 1 for 3, BB, 3 R, 2 RBI

Mackenzie Kim: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, R

Analise Griffiths: 2 for 3, BB, 3B, 3 R, 4 RBI

Peyton Fry: 1 for 4, R, 2 RBI

Hailey Bernards: 2 for 4, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Olivia Feistel: 2 for 4, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB

Sophia Billy: 1 for 1, BB, 3B, R, 2 RBI, SB

Shay Faasse: 2 BB, R

Isabella Vallez: BB, R

Olivia Lahrson: BB

Records: Meadowdale 3-1; Mariner 1-3

Meadowdale next game: at Cedarcrest; Tuesday, March 26; 4 p.m.

Olympic defeated Mountlake Terrace 9-6

No details reported

Records: Olympic 5-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Monday, March 25; 4 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 12-2 (5 innings)

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 2-0, 5-1; Lynnwood 0-2, 1-4

Lynnwood next game: at Kamiak; Monday, March 25; 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville-Getchell 3-2 (2 OT)

Alex Plumis scored the game-winning goal in the final minute of the second overtime as the Warriors improved to 4-0-1 on the season.

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Alex Plumis

Andrew Montero

Jesus Ortiz Suarez

Edmonds-Woodway assists:

Alexander Bryan (2)

Richard Duncan

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-0-1, 4-0-1; Marysville Getchell 2-2, 3-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, March 26; 6 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville-Pilchuck 3-1

Mountlake Terrace goals:

Ash Jeffers

Josua Reents

Xander Terry

Mountlake Terrace assists:

Nickolas Portillo

Nicholas Barushka

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-2, 2-3; Marysville Pilchuck 1-3, 1-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Everett; Tuesday, March 26; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale tied Monroe 0-0

Meadowdale goalkeeper (shutout):

Colin Jones

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-2-1, 1-3-1; Monroe 1-0-3, 1-1-3

Meadowdale next game: at Stanwood; Tuesday, March 26; 7 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 3-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 4-0, 5-0; Lynnwood 2-1-1, 2-1-1

Lynnwood next game: vs Mount Si; Monday, March 25; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway vs Everett

No results reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Snohomish; Monday, March 25; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Marysville-Getchell at Meadowdale – postponed due to weather

Make-up date: Thursday, March 28; 3:30 p.m.

Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, March 27; 4 p.m. at Gateway Middle School

Marysville-Pilchuck at Mountlake Terrace – postponed due to weather

Make-up date: Tuesday, March 26; 3:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Marysville Getchell; Monday, March 25; 3:30 p.m.

