High school sports roundup for March 22, 2023

Girls tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Arlington 5-2
Singles:
Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Elle Aalbu (A) 6-0, 6-0
Isis Liaw (EW) defeated Elle Roskelley (A) 6-4, 6-1
Meredith Marsh (A) defeated Maia Ali (EW) 4-6, 7-6 (7-1), 10-6
Joyce Ho (EW) defeated Diamond Deyo (A) 6-4, 6-3
Doubles:
Haylie Angel/Emma Armes (A) defeated Natalie Colobong/Sophia Russell-Hoff (EW) 6-3, 6-3
Julie Andres/Makenna Cook (EW) defeated Zella Jones/Adelynn Clement (A) 6-1, 5-7, 6-0
Roshni Gill/Marisa Druxman (EW) defeated Ellie Salstrom/Aleah Barnett (A) 6-3, 6-2
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-0; Arlington 2-2
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Everett; Friday, March 24; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Marysville Pilchuck defeated Lynnwood 6-1
Singles:
Brooke Asper (MP) defeated Hannah Douglas (L) 6-2, 6-1
Camelia Sanchez (MP) defeated Odko Altangerel (L) 6-2, 7-5
Aideen Bobadilla (MP) defeated Vy Bui (L) 7-5, 6-7 (9-11), 11-9
Emma Arrizon (MP) defeated Adrianna Safarova (L) 6-1, 6-3
Doubles:
Jasmin Kilroy/Ava Beard (MP) defeated Kayden Simbulan/Jordan Quinones (L) 6-1, 6-3
Kirsten Carmichael/Abby Holliday (MP) defeated Lexi Williams/Caitlin Weeks (L) 6-1, 6-3
Lynnwood wins Doubles #3 by forfeit
Records: Marysville Pilchuck 1-0; Lynnwood 0-4
Lynnwood next match: at Monroe; Monday, March 27; 3:30 p.m.
Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0
Singles:
Sara Skold (Mon) defeated Morion Tate (MT) 6-1, 6-0
Jaeda Boomars (Mon) defeated Kayla Apostol (MT) 6-0, 6-2
Kayme Hartway (Mon) defeated Angela Grachev (MT) 6-2, 6-2
Siena Garner (Mon) defeated Zoe Teran (MT) 6-2, 6-2
Doubles:
Karisa Martin/Piper Newhouse (Mon) defeated Jula Mejino/Lucero Sandoval (MT) 6-0, 6-1
Izzy Kindle/Layla Persons (Mon) defeated Hailey Kahklan/Jennifer Nyguen (MT) 6-1, 6-1
Tanisha Segran/Maya Person (Mon) defeated Khadija Ali/Ahna Elsberry (MT) 6-1, 6-2
Records: Monroe 3-2; Mountlake Terrace 0-2
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Friday, March 24; 3:30 p.m. at Totem Middle School
Kamiak defeated Meadowdale 7-0
Singles:
Chloe Lee (K) defeated Katelynn Wyckoff (M) 6-2, 7-5
Tori Lunbeck (K) defeated Grace Gilman (M) 6-0, 6-2
Lilly Neumeister (K) defeated Aasha Lee (M) 6-2, 6-0
Makana McDonough (K) defeated Emie Shepherd (M) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles:
Diya Patel/Margaret Moon (K) defeated Sabrina Reonal/Parsini Rai (M) 6-3, 6-4
Rachel Chu/Olivia Lin (K) defeated Bella Tang/Emily Nong (M) 6-3, 6-1
Sarah Yun/Anna Kim (K) defeated Jasmine Mudaliar/Hanaa Boualamallah (M) 6-3, 6-2
Records: Kamiak 4-0; Meadowdale 0-2
Meadowdale next match: at Marysville Getchell; Friday, March 24; 3:30 p.m.
Softball
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 10-0 (5 innings)
Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Analise Griffiths: 2 for 3, BB, HR, 3 R, 3 RBI
Destiny Emery: 2 for 3, HR, R, 3 RBI, SB
Mia Cantu: 1 for 3, BB, HR, R, 2 RBI, SB
Jaeden Sajec: 2 for 3, HR, R, 2 RBI
Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Olivia Feistel: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, BB, 4 K
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-0, 1-1; Lynnwood 0-1, 1-2
Meadowdale next game: at Lake Stevens; Friday, March 24; 4:15 p.m. at Lake Stevens High School
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Friday, March 24; 6 p.m. at Meridian Park Field
Baseball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 7-1
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Rominic Quiban: HR, SB
Matthew Meadows: 2 BB, 2 RBI
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Jack Glover: 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 5 K
Jeremy Perrault: 2 IP, 3 K
Hunter Michaelson: 1 IP, 2 K
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 3-0; Shorecrest 0-1, 2-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, March 24; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Meadowdale defeated Cascade 11-4
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-0, 3-2; Cascade 0-1, 1-4
Meadowdale next game: at Cascade; Friday, March 24; 4 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 10-4
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 3-1; Shorewood 0-1, 2-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Friday, March 24; 4 p.m. at Meridian Park Field
Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 8-3
Kamiak hitting highlights:
John Hui: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R, 2 RBI
Andrew Fetty: 2 for 4, 2 RBI
Kamiak pitching highlights:
Andrew Hernandez: 4 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 9 K
Tim Cook: 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 5 K
Lynnwood hitting highlights:
Keenan Masters: 2 for 4, R, 2 RBI, 2 SB
Jace Hampson: 2 for 3, BB, 3B, 2 R, SB
Lynnwood pitching highlights:
Keenan Masters: 5.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 8 K
Records: Kamiak 2-3; Lynnwood 1-3
Lynnwood next game: at Jackson; Friday, March 24; 4 p.m.
Girls golf
Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 189-248
At Lynnwood Golf Course
Top 5 Individual Scores:
1. Kari Petterson (Meadowdale) 41
2. Kate Sabarillo (Meadowdale) 44
3. Rachel Reitz (Meadowdale) 50
4. Siv Noora Wolter (Meadowdale) 54
5. Morgan Damschen (Mountlake Terrace) 57
Meadowdale next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, March 29; 3:30 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, March 29; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
Cedarcrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 198-254
At Blue Heron Golf Course- Par 35
Top 5 Individual Scores:
1. Charlotte Giffin (C) 34
2. Hadley McDonough (C) 48
3. Sydney Rapp (C) 53
4. Allison Richards (EW) 54
5. Anna Moskalenko (C) 63
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday March 29; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
Lynnwood vs Shorewood at Jackson Park Golf Course
No results reported
Lynnwood next match: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday, March 29; 3 p.m.
Boys golf
Meadowdale vs Archbishop Murphy at Lynnwood Golf Course
No details reported
Meadowdale next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway, Everett and Mount Vernon; Thursday, March 23; 1:15 p.m. at Legion Memorial Golf Course
Edmonds-Woodway vs Mountlake Terrace at Nile Golf Course
No details reported
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Everett, Meadowdale and Mount Vernon; Thursday, March 23; 1:15 p.m. at Legion Memorial Golf Course
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Kings; Wednesday, March 29; 3 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course
— Compiled by Steve Willits
