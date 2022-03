High school sports roundup for March 22, 2022

Girls Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Everett 5-2

Singles:

Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Halle Burt (Ev)6-1, 6-3

Emma Wetzel (EW) defeated Lilly Thompson (Ev) 6-0, 6-3

Isis Liam (EW) defeated Maddy McGuire (Ev) 6-1, 6-1

Miai Ali (EW) defeated Hall Muduliar (Ev) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Rachall Dowdell/Camille Maggio (Ev) defeated Kristina Tran/Amanda Ly (EW) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

Jaelyn Mice/Celina Escamilla (Ev) defeated Luisa Cane/Natalie Colobeng (EW) 7-6 (7-2), 4-6, 6-1

Joyce Ho/Makenna Cook (EW) defeated Kadalyna Frank-Tolentino/Samantha Roche (Ev) 6-4, 6-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Lake Stevens; Wednesday March 23; 3:30 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Arlington 7-0

Singles:

Sidney Wright (M) defeated Mackenzie Caple (A) 6-1, 6-0

Katelynn Wyckoff (M) defeated Elle Roskelley (A) 6-0, 6-4

Sabrina Reonal (M) defeated Elle Aalbu (A) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

Doubles:

Hazel Warner/Ella Ray (M) defeated Zella Jones/Sophia Nichols 6-0, 7-6 (9-7)

Catherine Ton/Racheal Lee (M) defeated Haylie Angel/Emma Armes (A) 6-1, 6-1

Bella Tang/Emie Shepherd (M) defeated Adelynn Clement/Avery Head (A) 6-2, 6-4

Meadowdale next match: vs Jackson; Wednesday March 23; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace- Bothell

No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Marysville Pilchuck; Wednesday March 23; 3:30 p.m.

Girls Softball

Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 11-0

Monday March 21- No details reported

Records: Kamiak 1-2; Edmonds-Woodway 1-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday March 23; 4:30 p.m.; at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 21-0

No details reported

Records: Meadowdale 1-1; Shorecrest 0-3

Meadowdale next game: at Lynnwood; Wednesday March 23; 4 p.m.

Boys Baseball

Bishop Blanchet defeated Lynnwood 4-1

No details reported

Records: Lynnwood 0-2

Lynnwood next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday March 23; 4 p.m.

Ballard defeated Edmonds-Woodway 10-3

No details reported

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday March 23; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys Golf

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 158-269

Top 5 individuals:

1. Ben Borgida (SW) 37

T2. David Lin (SW) 40

T2. Finley Hill (SW) 40

4. Issey Tanimura (SW) 41

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Wodway defeated Marysville Pilchuck 5-1

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Jack Carden 2, Ben Hanson, Edgar Cabrera

Edmonds-Woodway assist:

Ben Hanson

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 3-0-1; Marysville Pilchuck 0-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Monroe; Friday March 25; 7:30 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 3-2

No details reported

Records: Meadowdale 2-2; Marysville Getchell 0-4

Meadowdale next game: vs Snohomish; Friday March 25; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood defeated Monroe 1-0

No details reported

Records: Lynnwood 1-3; Monroe 3-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Friday March 25; 7:30 p.m.

Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0

No details reported

Records: Snohomish 4-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Friday March 25; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

