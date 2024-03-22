High school sports roundup for March 21, 2024

Girls Golf
Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 341-355
at Nile Golf Course
Top individual scorers:
1. Alison Dumo (MT) 41
2. Kari Petterson (MD) 42
3. Rachel Reitz (MD) 51
4. Sadie Parker (MT) 57
T5. Morgan Damschen (MT) 58
T5. Samarra Smith (MD) 58
Meadowdale next match: vs Shorewood; Thursday, March 28; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, March 27; 3:30 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course
Boys Golf
Team scores:
1. Meadowdale 321
2. Archbishop Murphy 350
3. Everett 363
4. Marysville Pilchuck 428
Top individual scores:
1. Floyd Villanueva (MD) 73
2. Jack Duffy (AM) 75
3. Ian Ngethe (MD) 77
4. Tyler Looney (MD) 80
5. Cobin Chadwick (E) 84
T6. Rush Bradley (AM) 86
T6. Sam Nelson (E) 86
8. Rodney Perez (MP) 88
9. Kyler Bishop (MD) 91
10. Kai Schmidt (E) 93
Meadowdale next match: vs Cascade and South Whidbey; Tuesday, March 26; 3 p.m. at Walter Hall Golf Course
Track & Field
Edmonds-Woodway/Meadowdale/Shorecrest
at Edmonds-Woodway High School
click here for event results:
www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/534233/results/all
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Cascade and Stanwood; Thursday, March 28; 3:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium
Meadowdale next meet: vs Jackson and Shorewood; Thursday, March 28; 3:30 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Cascade/Lakeside/Lynnwood/Shorewood
at Shoreline Stadium
click here for event results:
www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/530752/results/all
Lynnwood next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace and Shorecrest; Thursday, March 28; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Cedarcrest/Kamiak/Mountlake Terrace
at Goddard Stadium, Mariner High School
click here for event results:
www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/529885/results/all
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Lynnwood and Shorecrest; Thursday, March 28; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Softball
Kamiak defeated Mountlake Terrace 17-0
Synclair Mawudeku (three innings, nine strikeouts) and Gabriella Veighey (two innings, four strikeouts) combined for a five inning no hitter as the Kamiak Knights improved to 7-0 overall on the season.
Kamiak hitters:
Scarlette Chapman: 4 R, 2 RBI
Aliana Boulger: 3 RBI
Kelli Wilson: 2 RBI
Emma Stansfield: 2 RBI
Tyler Karabach: 2 RBI
Kylie McClure: 2 RBI
Records: Kamiak 7-0, Mountlake Terrace 0-3
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Monday March 25; 4 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
