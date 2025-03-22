High school sports roundup for March 20, 2025

Girls Golf

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 212-217

Top individual finishers:

1. Maisy Frederic (S) 48

2. Stacey Lee (L) 49

3. Sienna Davis (S) 50

4. Sydney Carr (S) 53

T5. Sophi Cordova (L) 54

T5. Wei Wei Chao (L) 54

Lynnwood next match: vs Everett; Wednesday, March 26; 3 p.m. at Legion Memorial Golf Course

Edmonds-Woodway vs Archbishop Murphy

No results reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorewood; Thursday, March 27; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Baseball

Lincoln (Seattle) defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-1

Read the story here.

Records: Lincoln 2-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-3

Softball

Cedar Park Christian defeated Mountlake Terrace 11-1

No details reported

Records: Cedar Park Christian 3-0; Mountlake Terrace 2-1

Boys Soccer

Glacier Peak defeated Meadowdale 4-3

Glacier Peak goals:

Otto Nicholson (3)

Tyler Larsen

No Meadowdale goals reported

Records: Glacier Peak 2-1-1; Meadowdale 0-3