High school sports roundup for March 20, 2024

Baseball
Meadowdale defeated Cascade (Everett) 5-1
No details reported.
Records: Meadowdale 4-1 overall
Meadowdale next game: vs. Cascade (Everett), 4 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Meadowdale High School
Boys Soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Pilchuck 5-1
Edmonds-Woodway goal scorers:
Richard Duncan (2)
Alex Plumis
Andrew Montero
Anand Raghu
Edmonds-Woodway assists:
Richard Duncan
Alex Plumis
Alex Bryan
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-0-1, 3-0-1; Marysville Pilchuck 1-2, 1-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Marysville Getchell; Friday, March 22; 7:30 p.m.
Lynnwood tied Monroe 0-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 2-0-1; Monroe 1-0-2; 1-1-2
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Friday, March 22; 7:30 at Lynnwood High School
Marysville Getchell defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-2
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Marysville Getchell 2-1, 3-1; Mountlake Terrace 1-2, 1-3
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Friday, March 22; 7:30 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 6-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 3-0, 4-0; Meadowdale 1-2, 1-3
Meadowdale next game: vs Monroe; Friday, March 22; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Girls Golf
Lynnwood defeated Shorewood 223-239
Top 5 individual scores:
1. Isabella Ocampo (L) 53
2. Stacey Lee (L) 54
3. Ivy Ren (SW) 55
4. Sadie Austad (SW) 56
5. Weiwei Chao (L) 57
Lynnwood next match: at Cedarcrest; Thursday, March 28; 3:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Team scores:
1. Jackson 176
2. Shorewood 179
3. Edmonds-Woodway 208
4. Everett 225
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Marysville Getchell, Shorecrest and Shorewood; Wednesday, March 20; 3 p.m. at Cedarcrest Golf Course
Softball
Edmonds-Woodway vs. Everett – postponed
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Jackson; Friday, March 22; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
