High school sports roundup for March 20, 2023

Posted: March 21, 2023 5
Amaya Johnson starts off pitching for Mountlake Terrace High School softball in a game vs. Glacier Peak Monday, March 20. (Photos by Jonah Wallace)
Bri Reyes hits a double up the center and gets two RBIs.
Amaya Johnson with a single.
Hawks’ catcher Cameron Dunn dives to get Glacier Peak’s Laila Carpenter out at home off a wild pitch.
Evie Snow catches a fly ball in left field.
Ellie Gilbert’s single scores an RBI.

Softball

Glacier Peak defeated Mountlake Terrace 11-4

Glacier Peak hitting highlights:
Faith Jordan: 3 for 4, BB, 2 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, SB
Laila Carpenter: 1 for 3, 2 BB, HR, 3 RBI
Bri Titus: 1 for 3, 2 BB, HR, R, RBI
Ashleigh Wojcik: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, R, 2 RBI, SB, SF
Maya Mesa: 2 for 4, BB, 2B, R

Glacier Peak pitching highlights:
Maya Mesa: 4 IP, 11 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Bri Reyes: 2 for 3, 2B, 3 RBI
Ellie Gilbert: 1 for 3, RBI, SB
Amaya Johnson: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R
Cameron Dunn: 1 for 2, BB, R
Kaylee Mitchell: 1 for 4, R, SB

Records: Glacier Peak 3-0; Mountlake Terrace 2-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Kamiak; Thursday, March 23; 4 p.m.

Girls tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 4-3

Singles:
Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Audrey Medina (S) 6-0, 6-3
Isis Liaw (EW) defeated Avery Rochon (S) 6-3, 6-0
Mia Ali (EW) defeated Ryann Reep (S) 6-3, 6-3
Halle Femrite (S) defeated Joyce Ho (EW) 1-6, 7-5, 6-3

Doubles:
Tessi Mumbuluma/Alissa Rautenberg (S) defeated Natalie Colobong/Luisa Cano (EW) 6-3, 6-3
Julie Andres/Makenna Cook (EW) defeated Alyssa Carlson/Emmy Monty (S) 6-2, 6-1
Tana Swinton/Averie Stunz (S) defeated Roshi Gill/Marisa Druxman (EW) 6-4, 6-2

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Stanwood 1-2
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Arlington; Wednesday, March 22; 3:30 p.m.

Lynnwood vs Marysville Getchell, ppd.
Lynnwood next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Wednesday, March 22; 3:30 p.m.

Everett vs Meadowdale, ppd.
Meadowdale next match: vs Everett; Tuesday, March 21; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Arlington vs Mountlake Terrace, ppd.
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Monroe; Wednesday March 22; 3:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Eastlake defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-0
No details reported

Records: Eastlake 3-0; Mountlake Terrace 1-1-1
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Marysville Getchell; Tuesday, March 21; 7:30 p.m.

Boys golf

At Gleneagle Golf Course

Team Scores:
Kamiak 147
Arlington 172
South Whidbey 178
Meadowdale 188

Top 10 finishers:
1. Brandon Suh (K) 34, T2. Luke Strand (K) 37, T2. Sam Stupey (K) 37, 4. Ryder Mulcahy (SW) 38, 5. Aaron Choi (K) 39, T6. Cadyn Sava (A) 40, T6. Kaedon Smith (K) 40, T6. Floyd Villanueva (M) 40, T9. Maveric Valden (A) 43, T9. Luke Wyrick (K) 43, T9. Henry Olson (SW) 43

Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, March 22; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Girls golf

At Whidbey Golf Course

Arlington, Glacier Peak, Issaquah, Kamiak, Lakewood, Liberty (Renton), Marysville Getchell, Meadowdale, Mercer Island, Sedro- Woolley, Sehome, Shorecrest
No details reported

Meadowdale next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, March 22; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

— Compiled by Steve Willits

