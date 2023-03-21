High school sports roundup for March 20, 2023

Softball
Glacier Peak defeated Mountlake Terrace 11-4
Glacier Peak hitting highlights:
Faith Jordan: 3 for 4, BB, 2 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, SB
Laila Carpenter: 1 for 3, 2 BB, HR, 3 RBI
Bri Titus: 1 for 3, 2 BB, HR, R, RBI
Ashleigh Wojcik: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, R, 2 RBI, SB, SF
Maya Mesa: 2 for 4, BB, 2B, R
Glacier Peak pitching highlights:
Maya Mesa: 4 IP, 11 K
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Bri Reyes: 2 for 3, 2B, 3 RBI
Ellie Gilbert: 1 for 3, RBI, SB
Amaya Johnson: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R
Cameron Dunn: 1 for 2, BB, R
Kaylee Mitchell: 1 for 4, R, SB
Records: Glacier Peak 3-0; Mountlake Terrace 2-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Kamiak; Thursday, March 23; 4 p.m.
Girls tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 4-3
Singles:
Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Audrey Medina (S) 6-0, 6-3
Isis Liaw (EW) defeated Avery Rochon (S) 6-3, 6-0
Mia Ali (EW) defeated Ryann Reep (S) 6-3, 6-3
Halle Femrite (S) defeated Joyce Ho (EW) 1-6, 7-5, 6-3
Doubles:
Tessi Mumbuluma/Alissa Rautenberg (S) defeated Natalie Colobong/Luisa Cano (EW) 6-3, 6-3
Julie Andres/Makenna Cook (EW) defeated Alyssa Carlson/Emmy Monty (S) 6-2, 6-1
Tana Swinton/Averie Stunz (S) defeated Roshi Gill/Marisa Druxman (EW) 6-4, 6-2
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Stanwood 1-2
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Arlington; Wednesday, March 22; 3:30 p.m.
Lynnwood vs Marysville Getchell, ppd.
Lynnwood next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Wednesday, March 22; 3:30 p.m.
Everett vs Meadowdale, ppd.
Meadowdale next match: vs Everett; Tuesday, March 21; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Arlington vs Mountlake Terrace, ppd.
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Monroe; Wednesday March 22; 3:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Eastlake defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-0
No details reported
Records: Eastlake 3-0; Mountlake Terrace 1-1-1
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Marysville Getchell; Tuesday, March 21; 7:30 p.m.
Boys golf
At Gleneagle Golf Course
Team Scores:
Kamiak 147
Arlington 172
South Whidbey 178
Meadowdale 188
Top 10 finishers:
1. Brandon Suh (K) 34, T2. Luke Strand (K) 37, T2. Sam Stupey (K) 37, 4. Ryder Mulcahy (SW) 38, 5. Aaron Choi (K) 39, T6. Cadyn Sava (A) 40, T6. Kaedon Smith (K) 40, T6. Floyd Villanueva (M) 40, T9. Maveric Valden (A) 43, T9. Luke Wyrick (K) 43, T9. Henry Olson (SW) 43
Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, March 22; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course
Girls golf
At Whidbey Golf Course
Arlington, Glacier Peak, Issaquah, Kamiak, Lakewood, Liberty (Renton), Marysville Getchell, Meadowdale, Mercer Island, Sedro- Woolley, Sehome, Shorecrest
No details reported
Meadowdale next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, March 22; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course
— Compiled by Steve Willits
