High school sports roundup for March 2, 2021

After nearly a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Edmonds School District high school sports teams this week began an abbreviated three-season schedule of competition. We are presenting daily roundups of results, as well as photos of team competitions from across the district.
Boys Tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 7-0
Singles:
Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Yili Berisha (M) 6-2, 6-2
Zach Forman (EW) defeated Caleb Chun (M) 6-0, 6-1
Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Gunnar Hall (M) 6-0, 6-1
Sam Browne (EW) defeated John O’Connell (M) 6-4, 6-4
Doubles:
Noah Croskey/Peyson Smith (EW) defeated Daniel Lee/Joe Kautzman (M) 6-2, 6-7 (7-4), 6-0
Drew Warner/Ben Hanson (EW) defeated Tristan Angeles/Kallen Kinney 6-0, 6-1
Will Bates/Cooper McCarthy (EW) defeated Alex Lee/Jake Britton 6-2, 6-3
Kamiak defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0
(No last names provided for some Kamiak players)
Singles:
Aaron Lee (K) defeated Markus Nelson (MLT) 6-1, 6-0
Josh Lee (K) defeated Ben Britton (MLT) 6-0, 6-1
Muhammed (K) defeated Aden Le (MLT) 6-1, 6-0
Mohammed (K) defeated Kai Mugbuhat (MLT) 6-4, 6-2
Doubles:
Erik L/Chris C (K) defeated Matthew Choi/Christian Gillmore (MLT) 6-1, 6-0
Kaleb Pang/JongHun Lee (K) defeated Nathaniel Ballard/Hans Bahm (MLT) 6-0, 6-3
Patrick M/Zack B (K) defeated Ben Ketchum/Trace Fagan (MLT) 6-1, 6-0
Lynnwood vs Shorecrest (nothing reported)
Volleyball
Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 3-2
25-19, 20-25, 18-25, 25-19, 18-16
Meadowdale individual stats:
Sierra Moll 30 digs
Adah Hall 20 assists
Tanna Kollen 15 kills
Kailey Mork 7 kills
Maren L’Hirondelle 6 aces
Farrah Padilla 4 aces
Jackson defeated Edmonds Woodway 3-0
23-25, 21-25, 13-25
Edmonds-Woodway individual stats
Erika Fosberg 7 kills and 10 digs
Maggie McGinness 19 assists
Kaddy Kongira 3 kills, 13 digs and 3 aces
Bella Aguirre 11 digs and 2 aces
Jackson individual stats
Ellina Powell 7 kills and 3 block kills
Erin Ingram 7 kills and 8 digs
Julia Raker 4 aces
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.