High school sports roundup for March 2, 2021

After nearly a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Edmonds School District high school sports teams this week began an abbreviated three-season schedule of competition. We are presenting daily roundups of results, as well as photos of team competitions from across the district.

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 7-0

Singles:

Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Yili Berisha (M) 6-2, 6-2

Zach Forman (EW) defeated Caleb Chun (M) 6-0, 6-1

Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Gunnar Hall (M) 6-0, 6-1

Sam Browne (EW) defeated John O’Connell (M) 6-4, 6-4

Doubles:

Noah Croskey/Peyson Smith (EW) defeated Daniel Lee/Joe Kautzman (M) 6-2, 6-7 (7-4), 6-0

Drew Warner/Ben Hanson (EW) defeated Tristan Angeles/Kallen Kinney 6-0, 6-1

Will Bates/Cooper McCarthy (EW) defeated Alex Lee/Jake Britton 6-2, 6-3

Kamiak defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0

(No last names provided for some Kamiak players)

Singles:

Aaron Lee (K) defeated Markus Nelson (MLT) 6-1, 6-0

Josh Lee (K) defeated Ben Britton (MLT) 6-0, 6-1

Muhammed (K) defeated Aden Le (MLT) 6-1, 6-0

Mohammed (K) defeated Kai Mugbuhat (MLT) 6-4, 6-2

Doubles:

Erik L/Chris C (K) defeated Matthew Choi/Christian Gillmore (MLT) 6-1, 6-0

Kaleb Pang/JongHun Lee (K) defeated Nathaniel Ballard/Hans Bahm (MLT) 6-0, 6-3

Patrick M/Zack B (K) defeated Ben Ketchum/Trace Fagan (MLT) 6-1, 6-0

Lynnwood vs Shorecrest (nothing reported)

Volleyball

Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 3-2

25-19, 20-25, 18-25, 25-19, 18-16

Meadowdale individual stats:

Sierra Moll 30 digs

Adah Hall 20 assists

Tanna Kollen 15 kills

Kailey Mork 7 kills

Maren L’Hirondelle 6 aces

Farrah Padilla 4 aces

Jackson defeated Edmonds Woodway 3-0

23-25, 21-25, 13-25

Edmonds-Woodway individual stats

Erika Fosberg 7 kills and 10 digs

Maggie McGinness 19 assists

Kaddy Kongira 3 kills, 13 digs and 3 aces

Bella Aguirre 11 digs and 2 aces

Jackson individual stats

Ellina Powell 7 kills and 3 block kills

Erin Ingram 7 kills and 8 digs

Julia Raker 4 aces