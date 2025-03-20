High school sports roundup for March 18, 2025

Baseball
Seattle Prep defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-5
Seattle Prep overcame a three-run deficit to defeat Mountlake Terrace in a non-conference showdown.
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Liam Moore: 1 for 2, 3B, 2 RBI
Nate Brown: 2 for 4, RBI
Records: Seattle Prep 2-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lincoln (Seattle); Thursday, March 20; 4 p.m. at Lower Woodland Park
Roosevelt defeated Meadowdale 5-4
Ben Webster stole home in the top of the seventh inning to give Meadowdale a 4-3 lead; however, Roosevelt scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to win the non-league matchup.
Records: Roosevelt 1-1; Meadowdale 1-2
Meadowdale next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, March 21; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Boys Soccer
Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1 in overtime
Story here.
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 1-0, 3-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1, 1-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, March 21; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 2-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 1-0, 2-0; Lynnwood 0-1, 0-3
Lynnwood next game: at Stanwood; Friday, March 21; 7 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 3-0
Mountlake Terrace goal scorers:
Nicholas Barushka (unassisted)
Nickolas Portillo (assist: Nicholas Barushka)
Jayden Rincon (assist: Nicholas Barushka)
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 1-2; Meadowdale 0-1, 0-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, March 21; 7:30 p.m.
Meadowdale next game: vs Glacier Peak; Thursday, March 20; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Girls Tennis
Meadowdale defeated Monroe 4-3
Singles:
Katelynne Wyckoff (Mead) defeated Jaeda Boomars (Monroe) 6-3, 6-1
Grace Gilman (Mead) defeated Emersyn Hartway (Monroe) 6-4, 7-6
Claire Yim (Mead) defeated Keeley Reed (Monroe) 6-1, 6-1
Kyaiyah Un (Mead) defeated Madelyn Clark (Monroe) 6-1, 6-0
Doubles:
Tanisha Segran/Emiko Spenger (Monroe) defeated Emie Shepherd/Jenna Vanderpoel (Mead) 6-0, 6-3
Eva Heit/Eliana Horner (Monroe) defeated Jackie Rochel/Saryna Moua (Mead) 6-3, 6-2
Rowyn Grant/Aline Gaspar-Lucas (Monroe) defeated Bella Partiddel Rosario/Umama Junejo (Mead) 6-0, 6-2
Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Friday, March 21; 4 p.m. at Gateway Middle School
Girls Golf
Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 206-241
No details reported
Meadowdale next match: Whidbey Shootout; Tuesday, March 25; 11 a.m. at Whidbey Golf Club
