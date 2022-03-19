High school sports roundup for March 18, 2022

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Jack Cardon, Anand Raghu and Ben Hanson

Edmonds Woodway assist:

Ben Hanson

Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper:

Gabe Wilhelm 8 saves

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-0-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Tuesday March 22; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Snohomish; Tuesday March 22; 7:30 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 3-2

Meadowdale goals:

Cole More

Theo Uherka Hartman

Roberto Apreza

Lynnwood goals:

Santiago Camacho (2)

Records: Meadowdale 1-2; Lynnwood 0-3

Meadowdale next game: at Marysville Getchell; Tuesday March 22; 7:30 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: vs Monroe; Tuesday March 22; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Softball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Sammamish 15-5

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Alyssa Brown: 2 for 4, HR, 2 RBI

Cameron Dunn: 2 for 3, 2 2B, 2 RBI

Mya Sheffield: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 R, SB

Kaylee Mitchell: 2 for 3, 3 R, RBI

Della Glover: 2 RBI

Ellie Gilbert: 2 RBI

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Kyleigh Smith: 4 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, BB, 9 K

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-1; Sammamish 0-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday March 23; 4:30 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Sedro-Woolley 10-6

Edmonds-Woodway highlights:

Taylor Pastega: 4 for 4, 2B, RBI

Cameron Siecke: 2 R, 2 RBI

Hazel Mills: pitched a complete game, 2 RBI

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Sedro Woolley 1-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Kamiak; Monday March 21; 4:30 p.m.; at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys Baseball

Spanaway Lake defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-5

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Talan Zenk: HR, 3 RBI

Rominic Quiban: 2 for 3, 2B, 3 R, RBI

Records: Spanaway Lake 1-2; Mountlake Terrace 1-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday March 23; 4:00 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale defeated Sedro-Woolley 6-2

No details reported

Records: Meadowdale 1-3; Sedro-Woolley 0-2

Lynnwood next game: vs Bishop Blanchet; Tuesday March 22; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Track and Field

Edmonds-Woodway at Lake Stevens

Boys Team Score: Lake Stevens defeated Edmonds-Woodway 115-40

Girls Team Score: Lake Stevens defeated Edmonds-Woodway 84-66

Boys Events:

100 Meters:

Trayce Hanks (LS) 11.28 Alec Rust (EW) 11.70 Mihin Wijayasundara (EW) 11.75

200 Meters:

Mihin Wijayasundara (EW) 23.59 Hamid Sylla (LS) 23.65 Quinton Berry (LS) 24.26

400 Meters:

Grant Buckmiller (LS) 51.77 Jesse Lewis (LS) 56.53 Nathaniel Zeutenhorst (LS) 57.89

800 Meters:

Luke Blomberg (EW) 2:11.44 Sean O’Malley (LS) 2:14.45 Kai Ushikubo (EW) 2:15.82

1600 Meters:

Ammon Wagner (LS) 4:44.59 Luke Blomberg (EW) 4:50.44 Bowen Schilaty (LS) 4:51.90

3200 Meters:

Ammon Wagner (LS) 10:40.94 Cole Mills (EW) 11:00.45 Vance Lesniak (LS) 11:43.47

110 Meter Hurdles:

Sean Cochran (LS) 14.90 Isaac Redford (LS) 16.92 Steven Lee Jr. (LS) 16.98

300 Meter Hurdles:

Steven Lee Jr (LS) 44.41 Leif Holmes (LS) 44.96 Daniel Park (EW) 47.06

4 x 100 Relay

Lake Stevens 44.58 (Sean Cochran, Hamid Sylla, Grant Buckmiller, Trayce Hanks)

4 x 400 Relay

Lake Stevens 3:34.52 (Kaden Chidester, Quinton Berry, Hamid Sylla, Trayce Hanks)

Shot Put

Ashten Hendrickson (LS) 44-08.00 Jacob Warren (LS) 42-10.25 Riley Johnson (EW) 41-02.25

Discus

Jacob Warren (LS) 120-09 Riley Johnson (EW) 108-03 Gage Berger (EW) 90-05

Javelin

Alec Rust (EW) 138-00 Liam Fitting (EW) 123-06 Jacob Warren (LS) 113-08

High Jump

Ethan Posey (LS) 5-08.00 Kaden Chidester (LS) 5-08.00 Mekhi Hunter (LS) 5-08.00

Pole Vault

Alec Rust (EW) 11-06.00 Skyler Zapffe (LS) 10-00.00 Anthony Owen (LS) 9-06.00

Long Jump

Grant Buckmiller (LS) 20-02.25 Jack Korthase (LS) 18-03.75 Kelvin Morton (LS) 18-02.25

Girls Events:

100 Meters

Naomi Limb (EW) 13.23 Jada Sarrys (LS) 13.36 Jamie Livingston (EW) 13.39

200 Meters

Jada Sarrys (LS) 27.89 Naomi Limb (EW) 28.22 Perla Ruiz (LS) 28.27

400 Meters

Isabel Hatzenbeler (EW) 1:04.72 Tatum Erickson (LS) 1:08.47 Martina Landa (EW) 1:12.05

800 Meters

Ashley Reeck (LS) 2:34.35 Dalia Hansen (LS) 2:42.13 Stella Smith (EW) 2:44.69

1600 Meters

Stella Smith (EW) 5:32.76 Hallie Carroll (LS) 5:38.74 Ella Edens (LS) 5:43.19

3200 Meters

Ashley Reeck (LS) 11:46.36 Alexis Buhman (LS) 11:59.76 Sharon Gutierrez (EW) 12:03.62

100 Meter Hurdles

Hayli Tri (LS) 15.94 Katelyn Ely (EW) 17.34 McKenzie McLeod (LS) 17.50

300 Meter Hurdles

Katelyn Ely (EW) 51.66 McKenzie McLeod (LS) 52.56 Hannah Sinnett (EW) 1:03.33

4 x 100 Relay

Edmonds-Woodway 52.43 (Jamie Livingston, Vivianna Adkins, Katelyn Ely, Naomi Limb)

4 x 200 Relay

Edmonds-Woodway 1:50.32 (Jamie Livingston, Vivianna Adkins, Brooklyn Steiner, Naomi Limb)

4 x 400 Relay

Lake Stevens (McKenzie McLeod, Ella Edens, Hallie Carroll, Ashley Reeck)

Shot Put

Halle Waram (EW) 35-04.00 Sierra Flores (LS) 28-01.50 Lucy Bartron (EW) 20-01.00

Discus

Sierra Flores (LS) 85-06 Lucy Bartron (EW) 84-00 Heather Lyons (EW) 72-00

Javelin

Hayli Tri (LS) 109-09 Lucy Bartron (EW) 108-06 Heather Lyons (EW) 89-08

High Jump

Hayli Tri (LS) 5-02.00 Isabel Wanstrom (LS) 4-08.00 Mio Musunaga (EW) 4-00.00 Eva Castleberry (LS) 4-00.00

Pole Vault

Keanna Krueger (LS) 11-00.00 Amaya Nordlund (LS) 7-00.00 Ella Balan (LS) 6-06.00 Sophia Rodriguez (EW) 6-06.00

Long Jump

Vianca Quinones (EW) 15-00.00 Isabella Anderson (LS) 13-11.00 Skylar Standish (LS) 13-05.00

Triple Jump

Vianca Quinones (EW) 31.09.00 Skylar Standish (LS) 29.07.00 Alexa Steinmetz (LS) 29.02.50

— Compiled by Steve Willits