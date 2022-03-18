High school sports roundup for March 17, 2022

Boys Baseball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 11-1 (6 innings)

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Cody Snow: 5 IP, 2 H, 4 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Rominic Quiban: HR, 2B, 3 RBI

Adison Mattix: 2B, 2 RBI

Matthew Meadows: 2 for 2, 2 RBI

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0; Marysville Getchell 1-1

Juanita defeated Lynnwood 7-3

No details reported

Records: Juanita 2-0; Lynnwood 0-1

Lynnwood next game: vs Bishop Blanchet; Tuesday March 22; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

