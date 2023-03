High school sports roundup for March 16, 2023

Boys soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Snohomish 2-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 1-0; Snohomish 0-1, 0-1-1

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Cascade; Saturday, March 18; 7 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 4-1

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Victor Ibarra 2

Ben Hanson 1

Andrew Montero 1

Cascade goal:

Mohammed Efteiha

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0-0, 1-0-1; Cascade 0-1, 0-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Saturday, March 18; 3 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 2-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-0, 1-0; Cedarcrest 0-1; 0-1-1

Lynnwood next game: at Snohomish; Saturday, March 18; 7:30 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 1-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 1-0-0, 1-0-1; Meadowdale 0-1, 0-2

Meadowdale next game: at Cedarcrest; Saturday, March 18; 1 p.m.

Girls golf

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 211-222

At Lynnwood Golf Course

Top 5 individual scores:

T1. Chihling Chao (L) 50

T1. Rachel Reitz (M) 50

3. Noora Wolter (M) 51

4. Kari Petterson (M) 52

5. Stacey Lee (L) 54

Meadowdale next event: Whidbey Shootout; Monday, March 20; 11:30 a.m. at Whidbey Golf Course

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorewood; Thursday, March 23; 3:30 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course

Boys golf

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 189-262

Top 5 finishers:

1. Keaine Silimon (S) 43

2. Abe Denton (S) 45

3. Nic Stojetz (S) 48

4. Preston Holman (S) 53

5. Avery Kirscht (L) 54

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorewood; Thursday, March 23; 3:30 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course

Girls softball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Olympic 14-4 (6 innings)

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Ellie Gilbert- 3 IP, H, ER, BB, 5 K

Bri Reyes- 3 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 4 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Amaya Johnson- 3 for 5, 2B, HR, 3 R, 3 RBI

Delia Glover- 2 for 4, 2 2B, 2 RBI, SB

Bri Reyes- 2 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB

Cameron Dunn- 2 for 3, 2 BB, 2B, 2R, 2 RBI, SB

Mya Sheffield- 1 for 2, R, RBI, 2 SB

Evie Snow- 2 for 4, 2 R, 2B

Kaylee Mitchell- 3 for 4, BB, R

Ellie Gilbert- 1 for 4, 2B, R, RBI

Hailey Taron- 1 for 4, RBI

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-0; Olympic 1-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Glacier Peak; Monday, March 20; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated La Conner 21-2

No details reported

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Everett; Tuesday, March 21; 7 p.m. at Lincoln Field

Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 2-0

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Dylan Schlenger- 5 IP, H, 0 R, 10 K, winning pitcher

Jens Simonsen- 2 IP, 4 K, Save

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Diego Escandon- RBI

Kohl Gruender- RBI

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-2; Archbishop Murphy 1-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game vs Shorewood; Wednesday, March 22; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits