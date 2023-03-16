High school sports roundup for March 15, 2023

Girls tennis

Bothell defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Singles:

Khushi Singh (B) defeated Hannah Douglas 6-0, 6-0

Alannah Sandine (B) defeated Leah Kibuta (L) 6-3, 6-2

Amy Bian (B) defeated Adrianna Safarova (L) 6-3, 6-0

Saanvi Subramaniar (B) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 3-6, 6-3, 6-0

Doubles:

Sophia Hill/Yurina Tamura (B) defeated Semhal Beyene/Kalyani Blackwell (L) 6-1, 6-2

Kallen Lunde/Trisha Pokkuluri (B) defeated Jordan Quinones/Kayden Simbulan (L) 6-3, 6-0

Isla Smith/Jesslynne Lam (B) defeated Caitlin Weeks/Alexis Williams (L) 4-6, 7-5, 10-8

Lynnwood next match: vs Glacier Peak; Friday, March 17; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys golf

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 165-174

No details reported

Meadowdale next match: vs Arlington, Kamiak and South Whidbey; Monday, March 20: 3 p.m. at Gleneagle Golf Club

