High school sports roundup for March 14, 2024

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 3-0

Edmonds-Woodway goals: Richard Duncan (2), Andrew Montero

Edmonds-Woodway assists: Ben Browne, Andrew Montero

Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper shutout: DJ Karl

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 2-0; Cascade 0-1-0, 0-1-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Saturday March 16; 3:00 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Mountlake Terrace defeated Snohomish 3-1

Mountlake Terrace goals: Ash Jeffers (2), Nickolas Portillo

Mountlake Terrace assist: Xander Terry

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 1-1; Snohomish 0-1, 0-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cascade; Saturday March 16; 7:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 2-1

Lynnwood goals: Josh Floresm, Ben Vu

Lynnwood assists: Amaru Sialer, Alexis Villasenor

Lynnwood goalkeeper: Hunter Licata

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-0, 1-0; Cedarcrest 0-1, 0-2

Lynnwood next game: vs Snohomish; Saturday March 16; 6 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 3-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 1-0, 1-1; Meadowdale 0-1, 0-2

Meadowdale next game: vs Cedarcrest; Saturday March 16; 2 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Softball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated La Conner 17-1 (5 innings)

Neva Cheeney and Zoey Glaros combined to throw a five-inning no-hitter and nine different Warriors scored one or more runs as Edmonds-Woodway won its first game of the season.

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:

Maddie Jones: 2 for 4, 2B, 3B, 3 R, 2 RBI

Catie Ingalls: 2 for 2, 2 BB, 2 3B, 3 R, RBI

Renee Riggins: 2 for 4, 3B, R, 4 RBI

Neva Cheeney: 2 for 3, BB, RBI

Noa Gillespie: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 3B, 2 R, SB

Taylor Layman: 0 for 3, BB, 2 RBI

Ellie Alderson: 0 for 1, 2 BB, R, SB

Anna Marsh: 2 for 3, 2 R, 3 RBI

Mara Gooch: 1 for 1, BB, HBP, 2 R

Zoey Glaros: 2 R, 2 SB

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:

Neva Cheeney: 4 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

Zoey Glaros: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-1; La Conner 1-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Sedro Woolley; Friday, March 15; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Edmonds-Woodway following game: vs Everett; Tuesday, March 19; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Baseball

Sedro-Woolley defeated Lynnwood 10-0

Two different Cubs pitchers combined to no-hit the Royals over six innings. Lynnwood pitcher Jace Hampson pitched four solid relief innings, allowing only one hit, one run, two walks and five strikeouts over four innings.

Records: Sedro Woolley 3-0; Lynnwood 1-2

Lynnwood next game: at Lake Stevens; Wednesday, March 20; 4 p.m.

Girls Golf

Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 367-383

At Nile Golf Course, no details reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday, March 20; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, March 21; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

— Compiled by Steve Willits